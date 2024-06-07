"Keep God 1st" - Kyrie Irving urges fans to keep the faith after Game 1 blowout

The Boston Celtics blew out Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 during Thursday's Game 1 NBA Finals clash. However, the star guard maintained a positive postgame outlook, sending a reassuring message to Mavericks fans on X/Twitter.

Irving struggled offensively, tallying only 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals on 6-for-19 (31.6%) shooting, missing all five of his 3-point attempts. His scoring output tied for his third-lowest of the postseason.

Irving was unable to provide support for his co-star Luka Doncic, who recorded a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four 3s on 12-for-26 (46.2%) shooting. Entering Game 1, the backcourt duo averaged 51.6 combined points per game over their first 17 playoff contests, including 22.8 ppg on 48.5% shooting from Irving.

Shortly after his Game 1 letdown, the eight-time All-Star issued a faith-inspired message to Dallas fans regarding the Mavericks' prospects of bouncing back.

"Tribe, keep God first and stay together. This mission is bigger than us," Irving said.

Irving will look to get back to his usual efficient scoring production during Sunday's Game 2 clash in Boston. Meanwhile, Dallas will attempt to avoid falling into a daunting 2-0 series deficit before heading home for Games 3 and 4.

Kyrie Irving on facing hostile reception from Celtics fans in Game 1

While Kyrie Irving had an off shooting night in Game 1, he is no stranger to playing in Boston. Irving played two seasons with the Celtics from 2017 to 2019, leaving on bad terms to join the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, via free agency. So, he faced a hostile reception from his former team's fanbase on Thursday.

Irving was heavily booed during his pregame introduction, with the boos continuing throughout the contest whenever he had the ball. However, according to the 32-year-old, he was underwhelmed by the crowd's animosity toward him.

“I thought it was going to be a little louder in here," Irving said. "But I’m expecting the same things going into Game 2."

Irving added that he is used to Celtics fans' resentment and will have to continue playing through it for the rest of the finals.

"The crowd’s trying to get me out of my element,” Irving said. “... It’s not the first time I’ve lost in Boston. I don’t want to make it a habit.”

Kyrie Irving hasn't experienced much success against his former team since controversially stomping on Boston's logo in Game 4 of the 2021 playoffs' first round. Since then, he has gone 1-11 (regular season and playoffs), including 0-6 in Boston.

So, history is working against Irving amid his quest for his second NBA championship.

