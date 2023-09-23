"Keep going": Richard Jefferson remembers LeBron James' comical and ruthless response to hungover Cavs rookie's ill-fated night out

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson has shared a hilarious incident involving LeBron James. With a seemingly unlimited disposable income, celebrity status and large amounts of free time, players often find themselves in funny situations.

During a recent episode of the "Road Trippin" podcast, Richard Jefferson revealed a story involving LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from the 2016-17 season.

The Cavaliers had played the Philadelphia 76ers in a matinee game and had the afternoon and night time off. So, the team decided to get a train to New York and go out for food and drinks. However, things didn't go as planned.

"We had a 12 o'clock or 2 o'clock game in Philly. We were done by 3 o'clock, 4 o'clock, whatever time it was," Jefferson said.

"So, we had all day and all night. So we were like, 'oh, why don't we catch a train down there? We can be in New York by seven, have some dinner, have some drinks, and come back."

Jefferson then revealed that the Cavaliers' roster ran into delays on the train tracks, leading them to be severely delayed en route to New York. The players still went out for drinks and had cars scheduled to take them back at 3:30 am.

"We get in the car. It's me, Bron, Kay (Felder), Tristan (Thompson), and Kevin (Love.) I'm in the back of this sprinter van, and all of a sudden, me and Ramos are looking over at Kay, and are like 'hey you ok man?' Kay is like, 'I don't feel good.' It's dead of winter, it's probably 10 degrees outside. He starts throwing up all over the sprinter van. I think he throws up on Kevin."

"Bron goes to the driver, he goes 'keep going.' You hear this commotion in the back seat, and Bron goes, with a straight face, 'keep going.' We're on the highway in the dead of winter, and we're rolling down the windows, it's frigid air flying in. So you're in between dying to death from cold, and smelling throw up, hung over, at five o'clock in the morning."

The story is an example of the fun memories NBA players create when playing on the road, especially when they have a day to themselves and decide to do something as a team.

LeBron James once called Richard Jefferson a 'bald head m*****f*****'

Richard Jefferson and LeBron James have played both alongside and against each other.

Jefferson has moved into the media space since retiring. Jefferson backed the Denver Nuggets when LeBron James and the LA Lakers were scheduled to face the Nuggets in 2020.

LeBron wasn't pleased with Jefferson's prediction and ensured his former teammate knew it. LeBron walked past Jefferson and called him a 'bald head m*****f*****' while Jefferson was live on the "Road Trippin Podcast."

"I picked them to win, I thought y'all were trash," Jefferson said. "I was telling them, and Bron walks by and was like, 'bald head m*****f*****,' I appreciate the troll.

"Like we were separate, but you root for your boys...But also it was like, I just decided to go against everybody."

The Lakers ended up winning the championship in 2020 as LeBron James had the final laugh with his fourth NBA title.