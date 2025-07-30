"Keep the haters away": Klay Thompson gives intimate look with Megan Thee Stallion during extravagant boat trip

Dallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson is having a great offseason with his love interest. He gave fans an intimate look as he spent time with his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. The four-time champion posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of himself and the rapper on a fishing trip. He captioned it:“Boat days with Bae keep the haters away. Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRumors about their relationship started after fans spotted Klay Thompson in the background of Megan’s Instagram on July 9. Later, they made their red carpet debut at the Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16, where they held hands, posed together, and even shared a kiss.Megan described this as her first relationship with someone genuinely nice. She called Klay the nicest person she had ever met and added that he genuinely made her happy. Thompson, on the other hand, credited Megan with boosting his athletic performance, particularly his golf game, referring to her as his good luck charm.Klay Thompson also shared a glimpse of his love for boats. The former Warriors star was famous for using his Axopar boat (a sleek Finnish speedboat) to commute to Warriors games occasionally. Fans have dubbed his boating lifestyle “Captain Klay.”After winning the 2022 Championship with the Warriors, he celebrated on his boat. He accidentally dropped his championship hat into the water, then laughed it off.Slim Thug reacts to Megan Thee Stallion’s gift to Klay ThompsonWhile most fans are excited about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, not everyone approves of the moment. When news broke that Megan gifted Thompson a $300,000 Audemars Piguet watch, Slim Thug publicly criticized the gesture.“I can’t have no woman little‑boying me. As much as I like Megan Thee Stallion… that’s expensive. Did you see the watch she got him?”Later on, he attempted to clarify his earlier comments:&quot;You think I'm actually f*cking trying to holler at the Stallion...and you stupid f*cks who think I'm stalking the Stallion. … Why the f*ck she called me to perform when she came to Houston? This is somebody I have nothing but love for. I would never hate on. I salute her and Klay, happy to see everybody happy.&quot;Klay Thompson is experiencing his first offseason as a Mavericks player. He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks through a six-team sign-and-trade, marking the first such trade in NBA history.Thompson chose Dallas over the Lakers. He cited the Mavericks’ recent NBA Finals run, a chance to play alongside Luka Doncic, who ironically left for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Kyrie Irving.