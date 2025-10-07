  • home icon
"Keep leading the next generation" - LeBron James pours his heart out in tear-jerking message on Bronny James' 21st birthday

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 07, 2025 03:54 GMT
LeBron James pours his heart out in tear-jerking message on Bronny James' 21st birthday.
LeBron James pours his heart out in tear-jerking message on Bronny James' 21st birthday. (Photo: IMAGN)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still in disbelief that his eldest son, Bronny James, is already 21 years old. Bronny celebrated his birthday on Monday, with "The King" pouring his heart out with a long message for his son on Instagram.

James shared two videos on his Instagram reels of a young Bronny playing basketball. The four-time NBA champion is so proud of what his son has accomplished in his young life. He also encouraged him to keep it going and remain hungry for success.

"Man o man where do I start! These 2 videos simply speak for themselves. From day 1 you’ve always set out goals and have accomplished them because you’ve always been driven! To be able to witness it throughout your journey has been nothing short of amazing! Can’t believe you’re 21 years old man! A Young 🤴🏾, A Young MAN!! Keep inspiring, keep leading the next generation and most important keep being YOU!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRONNY! LOVE YOU MAN!! 🤎🤎🤎🤎✨✨✨✨💪🏾," James wrote.
LeBron James is set to team up with Bronny James once again this upcoming NBA season. It will be his record-breaking 23rd year in the league, while the younger James is looking to get more minutes in his second season.

However, Bronny's preseason is off to a horrendous start. He shot 1-for-12 in his preseason debut against the Phoenix Suns. He had a better game shooting the ball the following game versus the Golden State Warriors, but he committed five turnovers.

LeBron James teases his second decision in new video

LeBron James teases his second decision in new video. (Photo: IMAGN)

In a post on his social media accounts on Monday, LeBron James announced "The Second Decision," which he called the decision of all decisions for Oct. 7. James is going back to "The Decision" back in 2010 for this one, when he announced that he's taking his talents to South Beach and joining the Miami Heat.

Fans began to speculate that it could be about his retirement, especially since he only has one year left on his contract with the LA Lakers. He's still at the top of his game, but some people looked at how happy he looked during the offseason chilling and playing golf.

However, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel calmed things down when he reported that Oct. 7 is the same date as Prime Date, and James has a big deal with Amazon.

"For those wondering, LeBron James has a big deal with Amazon, and Prime Day starts tomorrow. Not a coincidence," Siegel tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if James will announce his farewell tour or just a promotion for Amazon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
