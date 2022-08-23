"Keep making s**t like you always do" - Kevin Durant hits back at NBA writer after latter asks him whether 'he wants to deny any rumors'

Once again, Kevin Durant has shown everyone that he's undefeated when it comes to dealing with the media. Amidst all the trade drama, the Brooklyn Nets star still has time to engage with the media.

Last week, there were no credible reports of any progress regarding the trade rumors involving Kevin Durant. Even with how stagnant things are, it's still one of the most anticipated offseason moves. Durant is still one of the biggest stars in the league and a move by him will produce headlines across the media. The 12-time All-Star is being watched closely by everyone because of this. However, the Nets have been picky throughout the process in making a trade happen.

Recently, a reporter directly approached the former MVP on Twitter. Tommy Beer offered to listen to Durant open up about what he's feeling throughout all the trade drama that has surrounded him. Durant is someone who's not really fond of the media and didn't hold back in his reply.

"Keep making shit up like y'all always do, the lies will get you where you want to be my man," Durant tweeted in response.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back 😳 https://t.co/0XpqGeJVde

As of now, no one is sure if there was something that happened between the two in the past. Or Kevin Durant just doesn't like reporters making up stories about the NBA. Of course, this isn't the first time that Durant has done something similar. Last year, after receiving a compliment from Skip Bayless, Durant made it known how he really felt.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

Where will Kevin Durant end up this 2022-23 season?

Kevin Durant during a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to reports, Kevin Durant has made his intentions clear to the Brooklyn Nets about wanting to leave the team.

However, as great a player as Durant is, the Nets are having a hard time getting a decent return package for him. This may be due to Brooklyn being hesitant in giving away the four-time scoring champ. Their pickiness has caused them to miss out on trading the disgruntled star in the offseason so far. He is still with the Nets and there hasn't been anything new regarding his trade request.

Earlier this week, however, the Memphis Grizzlies reached out to the Nets to inquire about Durant. The Grizzlies have five first-round picks that they can include in a trade.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade The Grizzlies have made 'new inquiries' to the Nets in trading for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade The Grizzlies have made 'new inquiries' to the Nets in trading for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade https://t.co/Ubl3rPvVdI

There is a high possibility of Durant staying with the Nets and playing out the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season if the Nets don't get the offer they want. Playing out in the first half of the season will be a huge help to both sides. It'll give teams a chance to see how good Durant still is. This might also give both sides a chance to reconcile, and they might agree to make things work.

Durant is still one of the best players in the league. However, his off-court attitude has caused possible suitors in holding back their assets to get him to their team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman