"Keep your mouth shut" - Pat Riley schools Jimmy Butler for talking smack after Playoffs loss

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler could be the next star on the move this offseason. Recent reports suggest Butler will angle for a new extension with the Heat and may want out if his demands are not met. Miami Heat president Pat Riley may be the main voice deciding on that possible Butler extension. However, things between the two may be a bit rocky now.

Butler was filmed over the weekend, claiming he and the Heat would have beat the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in this year’s playoffs. He said he would have sent both teams home if he was healthy.

Riley responded to the video at a press conference on Monday. The legendary team president was not too happy with his star player’s remarks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“For him to say that, I thought, is that Jimmy trolling or Jimmy serious?” Riley said. “If you are not on the court playing against Boston or playing against New York, you should keep your mouth shut.”

Expand Tweet

The remark comes as no surprise from the old-school basketball legend. Riley is not afraid of trash talk either, as he has vocalized his disdain for the Celtics before. However, it seems he disagrees with how Butler went about his smack talk.

Later in the press conference, Riley said the Heat have no plans to trade Jimmy Butler. At least not right now. Riley is always looking for star players and chances to chase a title, and he could still possibly attempt a big move this summer.

Expand Tweet

Could Jimmy Butler leave Miami?

Per the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, Jimmy Butler and his camp will be angling for an extension to stay in Miami. Butler is eligible for a massive deal. The maximum end of the potential contract would add $113 million and two years to his current agreement.

Butler has two years left on his current contract. Next season, he will make $48.7 million, and a player option in 2025-26 worth $52.4 million.

Butler could have suitors if his negotiations with the Heat fall apart. According to reporter Marc Stein, the Philadelphia 76ers may be interested in reuniting with Butler.

The forward played in Philadelphia for most of one season in the 2018-19 season. The Sixers were also the last team Butler played against when he and the Heat lost to Philadelphia in the Play-In Tournament. Butler injured his MCL in the game and missed the rest of Miami’s short postseason as it lost to the Boston Celtics in five matchups.

The Sixers have more than $60 million in cap space this offseason. They will have plenty of space to bring in Butler on a potential trade.

Jimmy Butler enjoyed success with Philly and playing alongside his friend Joel Embiid. Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his 55 regular-season games in Philadelphia. He was moved to Miami in a sign-and-trade deal that offseason.