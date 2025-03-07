LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith were seemingly engaged in a heated exchange during Thursday's contest between the LA Lakers and New York Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena. The duo have had it out for each other over the past week. James called out the media for "sh**ting" on the game and the league's stars while supporting Anthony Edwards rejecting the face of the league honor.

Meanwhile, Smith retaliated, saying it wasn't the case. The ESPN analyst voiced a strong opinion on the matter on First Take.

"That’s some B.S. I’m gonna call it like I see it, this is straight B.S.,” Smith said. “I don’t appreciate what he said," Smith said.

He didn't stop there. The analyst called out James further, saying:

"We know he talking about people like me. D--- it I’m going to say it, I’m going to be cocky enough to say I’m one of the people he alluded to. That’s nonsense! I challenge anybody to show somebody who loves the NBA and supports the NBA more than me."

A few weeks ago, Smith also critiqued James heavily and gave him a parenting lesson after Bronny James struggled while playing meaningful minutes for the first time in his NBA career in a January game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Amid these jabs from Smith, fans tried to decode what James told him at Thursday's contest. One fan believed it was about Bronny James.

"Keep my son out of this sh*t bro"

Another said:

"“Keep my son outta this” ?? Trying to put on my best lip reader eyes"

"he definitely said “leave my son out of this shit” pressed his a**," another added.

One fan said:

"that's not what i'm talking bout, keep my son out your mouth"

One fan tweeted:

