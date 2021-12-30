"Keep striving for greatness!" – LeBron James' mother Gloria shares adorable message after son surpasses 36K points

LeBron James put up another All-NBA performance despite another loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The LA Lakers lost 104-99 Wednesday night, their sixth defeat in their last seven games.

Despite the loss, no less than Mama James was still excited to share the joy from another historic achievement for her son. In a 132-123 win at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, James became the third NBA player to reach 36,000 points.

Gloria James posted a heartfelt greeting to her son, which was seen via LeBron’s IG post:

“So proud of you son, 36,000 and you are not slowing down. Keep striving for greatness! It’s only up from here.”

Only two other players in the history of the league have reached this level. Karl Malone has 36,928 while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. If James maintains his scoring average of 38.0 points per game, he can overtake the "Mailman" before the season ends.

James’ scoring records are staggering, considering he had the reputation of just being “athletic.” In his 19th season and another masterpiece against the Memphis Grizzlies, the "King" is showing yet again his true worth. It’s almost impossible to think that one of the best passers in the league is also one of the youngest to pile up the points as he has.

The supposedly just pedestrian passer lit up the Memphis Grizzlies with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes. Even the most venomous James haters will have to take this season into consideration.

With Anthony Davis sidelined by a knee injury, the four-time champion just carries the load. Not only has he played center for the first time in his career this week, but he has also thrived in the role. In the loss to the Grizzlies, James played practically every position with aplomb.

It’s still uncertain how Los Angeles can stagger the minutes of the game’s best player of the last two decades. James can only do so much, despite the unrelenting pressure from the team and the fans.

Will LeBron James eventually overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record is just a matter of time with how LeBron James has been playing. [Photo: Cleveland.com]

LeBron James won't be able to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's legendary mark of 38,387 points. James, with 36,038 points, needs 2,350 points in the Lakers' final 46 games. To do so, he would need to average 51.09 points per game – and not miss a game.

For perspective, Michael Jordan's career average of 30.12 ppg is the best the NBA has ever seen. And Jordan's best average was the 37.1 ppg of his third season in 1987-88.

If the 17-time All-Star’s quest is to make the playoffs, scoring is just one of his many concerns.

James, who turned 37 on Thursday, has never been about personal records, based on the accounts of teammates. In the last 10 games, he has averaged insane numbers of 31.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The ready-made argument has always been that the game is different before than it is now.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James over the last 6 games:



31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 52% FG

34 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 68% FG

36 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 57% FG

39 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 56% FG

32 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 58% FG

37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 52% FG



LeBron James over the last 6 games:

31 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 52% FG

34 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 68% FG

36 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 57% FG

39 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 56% FG

32 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST, 58% FG

37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 52% FG

Lakers are 1-5.

Regardless of what era or game style, James has always proven to be at least one of the top three best players in NBA history.

