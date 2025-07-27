Kevin Durant ended his stint with the Phoenix Suns this offseason after getting traded to the Houston Rockets in a massive seven-team deal last month. However, Durant remained connected to the Suns fanbase, even feuding with some of them on X on Saturday.Durant clapped back at some Suns fans, who asked X’s AI bot grok about Durant being the most sensitive player in the NBA.“@KDTrey5 no way u can clap back at @grok 🤣,” a fan wrote.“Of course, this is coming from a sensitive Suns fan,” Durant responded promptly.Durant, 36, also lashed out at a Suns fan for trying to calm the former Suns star during the heated X exchange.“Man kev bro,” a fan said.“If I didn’t @ u. Keep your thoughts to yourself. You aren’t a security guard for the whole fanbase,” Durant said.In a separate X post, the Suns fan posted his former tweets about Durant, where he acknowledged his greatness while playing alongside Devin Booker.However, it wasn't met positively by the former Phoenix star.“F*** me I guess,” the fan wrote.&quot;Ahhh man, look at the victim. I said Suns fan, and you just lost your s**t,” Durant said.Kevin Durant has played for the Suns since the middle of the 2022-23 season, but his tenure was marred by playoff losses and disappointments, including missing the postseason after finishing 11th with a 36-46 record.Durant now gets a fresh start with the Rockets, where he will team up with former NBA champion guard Fred VanVleet and rising star Alperen Sengun. The Rockets won 52 games last season and were the second seed but lost in the first round against the Golden State Warriors.Kevin Durant appreciates time with Phoenix SunsIn an X post on July 7, shortly after the trade was announced, Kevin Durant expressed his appreciation for the Phoenix Suns franchise, thanking the team staff for helping him get through the two and a half seasons he spent with the team.He also shouted out the state of Arizona for supporting him during his time there, while expressing excitement for his move to Houston.The Rockets will be Kevin Durant’s fifth team and are expected to be one of his final stops before calling it a career.