Kelly Oubre Jr. 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Philadelphia 76ers small forward’s role, impact and minutes

The Philadelphia 76ers grabbed Kelly Oubre Jr. in the summer of 2023 for $2.01 million to come off the bench. Sixers coach Nick Nurse, however, found his game to be just the perfect fit for his system. It didn’t take long for the journeyman to carve a spot in the rotation, starting in 52 of the 68 games he played.

With Philadelphia playing undermanned in the playoffs, the former Washington Wizards star will have to sustain his production on the bigger stage. Nurse will count on him to do a little bit of everything for the team. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will unsurprisingly be the stars of the Sixers but Oubre could continue his important but underrated role.

Kelly Oubre Jr. regular season stats

After toiling in Charlotte for two years, Kelly Oubre Jr. signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and ended up playing close to 70 games. Here are his numbers this season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Kelly Oubre Jr. 15.4 5.0 1.5 1.1 0.7 44.1 31.1 75.0 30.2

Kelly Oubre Jr. playoffs stats

Oubre’s last playoff appearances came several years ago when he was still with the Washington Wizards. In his final postseason campaign in 2018, he submitted these numbers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Kelly Oubre Jr. 9.3 3.8 0.7 1.0 0.5 37.5 21.1 88.9 24.7

Strengths and weaknesses

Kelly Oubre Jr. falls short of the typical 3-and-D wing that has become prevalent in the NBA. He has the length and the size to give the 76ers positional versatility on the defensive end, but has suspect outside shooting. The former Golden State Warriors reserve forward hit just 31.1% of his 3-pointers, a figure well below the league average of 36.6%.

Oubre’s presence often clogs up the paint for both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as defenders dare him to shoot. Despite that, Nurse has inserted him into the starting unit because of his hustle, energy and nose for the ball. More importantly, he almost never hesitates in the big moments.

In the win against the Miami Heat, it was Oubre's undergoal stab off a pass from Joel Embiid that turned out to be the go-ahead basket. Philadelphia’s offense stagnated in that sequence but he forced his way into the paint to receive Embiid’s strike.

Oubre makes up for his lack of shooting with so many of the little things he does to help the 76ers succeed.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Nick Nurse loves rangy and athletic forwards in his lineup. For years, he had several of those with the Toronto Raptors, which is why he likely added Kelly Oubre Jr. to Philly’s roster. The coach has maximized everything that Oubre can give while playing through his limitations.

With De’Anthony Melton’s return uncertain, Oubre will be his team’s primary perimeter stopper in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He will also be asked to help crash the boards and run back as needed to test the opponents’ transition defense. Oubre’s energy is seemingly boundless, something that Nurse has often raved about.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of Philadelphia's unsung heroes in the regular season. Nurse will be hoping he can sustain that in the playoffs.

