Kelly Oubre Jr. injury: Philadelphia 76ers reveal playing status ahead of Indiana Pacers game (November 12)

The Philadelphia 76ers have revealed the latest status for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. ahead of Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Oubre Jr. is listed as out, citing 'illness.' The Sixers swingman suffered a shocking accident on Saturday. Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian who got hit by a motor vehicle in City Center.

He suffered injuries and was hospitalized. Oubre Jr. received treatment and was released in a few hours. The injuries could keep him out for a significant time. Oubre Jr. isn't expected to miss the entire season, though.

Oubre Jr. has reportedly sustained broken ribs after the brutal accident. The Atheltic's Shams Charania revealed further information on this, tweeting

"Sources: 76ers G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Oubre fortunately avoided more serious injuries, but will now miss significant time."

Oubre Jr., 27, joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year $2.8 million contract this past summer. He has been a revelation for the Eastern Conference contenders. The Sixers have posted a conference-best 7-1 record, with Oubre Jr. contributing 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He has shot on a 50/38/78 clip.

Kelly Oubre Jr. recently got promoted to the Sixers' starting lineup for the departed PJ Tucker, who got shipped to the LA Clippers as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade. As the team's fourth-best scorer and go-to perimeter defender, Oubre Jr. will be a big miss for the Sixers' amid his potential long-term absence.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s absence opens up significant minutes for former LA Clippers trio

The Philadelphia 76ers have surprisingly looked like an unbeatable team thus far. Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP-caliber level again, while Tyrese Maxey is making an All-Star-level leap. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has continued his solid contributions as a third option. Kelly Oubre Jr. outplayed his contract hugely, but he will unfortunately miss a lot of time.

However, that's where the Sixers' impeccable depth will play into the scenario. After the James Harden trade, Philly has acquired dependable role players like Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum. They join former LA Clipper Pat Beverley as the team's latest veterans. The three will likely fight for Oubre's starting spot.

Batum seems like the ideal option. He has experienced an exceptional start to life in Philly. Across three games, Batum has averaged 23.3 minutes and 6.3 points, shooting an impressive 70.0%, including 62.5% from deep.

It's a small sample size, and he isn't likely to sustain this uber-efficient shooting percentage. But he's a serviceable option at the four. Batum's size and length in the wing spot maintain the Sixers' defensive stability.

Nicolas Batum might not command the defensive attention Kelly Oubre Jr. did, but he bolsters the team's spacing on offense. Teams have to respect him as a corner 3-point specialist, which benefits Embid, Harris and Maxey.