"Kemba Walker is gonna have to revert back to that Charlotte All-Star Kemba Walker" - Charles Barkley makes his expectations about the New York Knicks point guard known

NBA legend Charles Barkley has revealed what he expects from the New York Knicks and their new point guard, Kemba Walker, this season.

The Knicks began the 2021-22 NBA season with a couple of impressive victories and have emerged as one of the most fascinating underdog teams to watch. The franchise’s front office was aggressive in the offseason and added a number of talented players to the roster.

One of their biggest signings was Kemba Walker, an experienced point guard who is a massive threat on the backcourt. The 31-year-old scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting to help the New York Knicks to a 112-99 win at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Kemba Walker dealt with some nagging injuries during his previous stint with the Boston Celtics. However, there's hope that a healthy Walker could be just what the Knicks team needs this season.

Speaking on Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley explained how Kemba Walker could be a massive factor for the New York Knicks in the current campaign. He said:

"I think a big key to this team is Kemba Walker. He's got a chance to rescue his career in my opinion because he is that one guy. You add an all-star caliber player, you expect to make the jump."

Barkley is right. Kemba Walker has the talent to become a dangerous asset for the New York Knicks. He is one of the most creative scorers in the NBA when he's at his best.

Barkley further said:

"For them to take the next step, Kemba Walker is gonna have to revert back to that Charlotte All-Star Kemba Walker."

Kemba Walker spent the first eight years of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. During that span, he made the All-Star team three times, earning a reputation as one of the most underrated point guards in the NBA.

After a couple of rollercoaster seasons with the Boston Celtics, the energetic point guard is now looking for a bounce-back season with the New York Knicks. If Walker can keep himself healthy, the Knicks will be a dangerous team to face this season.

