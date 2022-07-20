“LeBron has been the best player and sitting on the throne for almost 2 decades” - Kendrick Perkins believes keeping Steph Curry away from the best player in the world conversation is a testament to James

LeBron James and Steph Curry have had many legendary battles against each other throughout their careers. Between 2015 and 2018, they met four straight times in the NBA finals. Curry won three of those series.

However, James' performance in 2016 was historic because he carried his Cleveland Cavaliers from a 1-3 deficit to win it all.

In 2022, Curry won another championship, his fourth overall, and tied LeBron in this category. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins still believes James is "the best player in the world," despite Curry getting close to him.

"It's just a testament to LeBron. LeBron has been the best player to sit on the throne for almost two decades," Perkins said. "Even when LeBron was playing when Kobe was around, when Tim Duncan was around, he was still the best player in the world."

Although he pointed out that Curry has been "knocking on the door" lately, Perkins proclaimed that James is still the best player.

Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball

Although Curry may be the second-best player in the league right now, his impact goes way beyond his stats and accolades. The guard has drastically changed the game, and he should get a lot of credit for it.

Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry opened the door for other short point guards, such as Trae Young. He has allowed them to dominate the game.

"You have to give a guy credit for what he is doing at his size because he has changed the game of basketball forever," the former NBA champion said. "He has opened doors for guys like Trae Young to come into the NBA and be the best version of themselves."

Perkins stated that a lot of younger players are shooting threes because they are inspired by Steph Curry.

This could be both a good and bad thing, but the fact is the Golden State Warriors guard completely changed the game. NBA teams are shooting three-pointers at a rate never seen before, and it's all because of him.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Steph Curry had to find a way to dominate the game and gain an advantage over taller players. He managed to do so by becoming the best shooter in NBA history.

Aside from his impact on kids and younger players, Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry should also get a lot of credit for what his opponents are doing in the game.

"When you are watching guys that are in the NBA, from Damian Lillard to LeBron James, that are pulling up from the logo, that would've gotten you subbed out of the game 10 years ago. They're doing it because of Steph Curry," Perkins said. "He changed the game of basketball forever."

Curry's limitless range makes him one of the toughest players to guard. His skills are revolutionary. Because of him, some NBA fans and analysts have even started talking about adding a four-point line to the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far