Kendrick Perkins boldly places LeBron James over Nikola Jokic as the best player in the NBA

LeBron James is continuing to defy age as he and co-star Luka Doncic try to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another deep playoff run this year. However, James' play has one sports personality ready to hand him back the mantle of the best player in the entire league, saying that he has earned the recognition over Nikola Jokić.

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA champion, winning the title with the Boston Celtics during his 14-year career. Since retiring, Perkins has joined ESPN as an NBA analyst, debating topics around the league across the network's shows. He has been a supporter of former teammate LeBron James, whom he competed against and then played with during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday's episode of "First Take," conversation around who the best player in the NBA was brought up when talking about this year's MVP race. When asked about his opinion on who is the best player in the league, Perkins questioned people's instinct to automatically give the title to Jokic, saying that James shouldn't be ignored based on his play with the Lakers.

"Are we sure that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league?" Asked Perkins about the conversation on the best player in the NBA. "I would have to say right now today that LeBron James is the best player in the NBA... LeBron James is getting it done at the age of 40 on both ends of the floor."

LeBron James has been putting on stellar performances for the Los Angeles Lakers since turning 40 back in December. The NBA's all-time leading scorer is closing in on 50,000 total points in his career, needing just one more to reach the milestone. Since his birthday, James has been the driving force behind the Lakers as he leads them through the final stretch of the regular season.

LeBron James could add an MVP trophy as the Lakers climb the Western Conference standings

LeBron and Luka Doncic are the NBA's latest superstar duo, and the pairing has worked out perfectly for the Lakers. Since acquiring Doncic on Feb. 2, the Lakers have gone 12-2, but the team's success might not be the only thing James might be pursuing as the season winds down.

In the NBA's most recent MVP Ladder, James made an appearance in the top five, joining names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. James is averaging 24.9 points, 8 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season, his 22nd in the NBA. With his gaudy stat line combined with the Lakers' standing at the top of the Western Conference, James has an argument to take home his fifth MVP award.

