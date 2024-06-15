Kendrick Perkins claims he outmatches Luka Doncic in defensive capabilities : "I give more effort"

Luka Doncic is perhaps the biggest reason that the Dallas Mavericks are here in the NBA Finals. However, there are times when the Mavs superstar appears to be their weak link against the Boston Celtics, especially on the defensive end. For NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, Doncic is not putting effort into this NBA Finals.

Perkins was on SiriusXM NBA Radio, discussing Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the American Airlines Center. When host Justin Termine asked the former Celtics player if he could guard better than Doncic, Perkins had this response:

“I damn sure put more effort. I give more effort. That’s the thing with Luka, was I a franchise guy? No, but I played with 13 Hall of Famers…and one thing that every single one of those guys did when I was playing with them, was that they competed defensively.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They might not have been the best defenders but they took pride in diving on the floor for 50-50 balls or cracking back on a big when he goes to hip. Just fighting to get up over screens,” Perkins said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic fouled out with just over four minutes remaining in the Mavs' 106-99 loss in Game 3. The Mavs had cut a 21-point deficit to three points, but without their superstar, they succumbed to the suffocating Celtics defense. The Mavs behind Doncic will look to win Game 4 to keep their hope alive in the series.

Brian Widhorst blasts Luka Doncic, calls his defense “unacceptable”

The Mavericks had a legitimate chance to win Game 3 against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. Not only would it have given the Mavs a good chance to make a big comeback in the series, but it would also have been one of the biggest comebacks in the NBA Finals history.

However, with Doncic playing with five fouls, the Mavs were already on their back foot. Doncic was the Celtics’ target on defense and Boston coach Joe Mazzulla exploited his opponent. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst slammed Luka Doncic for his poor defensive performance in Game 3.

“His defensive performance is unacceptable. He is a hole on the court, the Celtics are attacking him. They are ahead in this series because they have attacked him defensively,” Windhorst said.

The ESPN sports analyst also called out the Mavs superstar for potentially costing calls for his team because of his excessive complaining.

“You got a situation here where Luka is complaining about the officiating. They have begged him, they have talked with him, they have pleaded with him. He is costing his team because of how he treats the officials.”

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic will have to improve defensively if he and the Mavs are to avoid getting swept in Game 4.