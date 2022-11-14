Kendrick Perkins compares Joel Embiid monster performance against Jazz to former great: “Must’ve thought he was Wilt Chamberlain in 1961”

Kendrick Perkins compared Joel Embiid's monster effort in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Utah Jazz to that of NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain. Embiid put up video game numbers in his career-high outing as he bagged 59 points on 19 of 28 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks.

Here's what Perkins wrote about Embiid's record outing on Twitter:

"Joel Embiid must’ve thought he was Wilt Chamberlain in 1961 tonight. Look it up if you need clarity. Carry on…"

Chamberlain often put up numbers like these during his peak years. The former NBA champion amassed multiple individual records, and Embiid did the same in Sunday's game between the 76ers and Jazz.

According to ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers' star center became the first player to register at least 50 points, ten rebounds, five assists and five swats in an NBA game since blocks became official in the 1973-74 season.

Embiid's performance was crucial to the grand scheme of things for the Philadelphia 76ers in their 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz. The Sixers were down six entering the break. They were tied entering the final frame, but Embiid came up clutch as he bagged 26 of the team's 27 points during that stretch.

Embiid hasn't been healthy to start the year, hampering his play on the court. However, he still managed to pull through the James Harden-less 76ers against a good team like the Jazz, who were looking competitive again.

Joel Embiid is peaking at the right time for the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid hasn't gotten off to a good start this season. His production on the offensive end of the floor has been decent but not consistently efficient. Meanwhile, he hasn't been the defensive force he is known to be. However, that seems to have changed over the last 24 hours.

Embiid recorded a 42-point game against the Atlanta Hawks on the front end of a back-to-back on Saturday and followed it up with his 59-point outing against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. He made a massive impact on both ends of the court in both games. The Cameroonian had two blocks and steals apiece against the Hawks and seven blocks and a steal against Utah.

Embiid had put up scoring numbers before, but it didn't have much impact on the eventual result. However, he seems to have rediscovered the MVP-caliber touch he has had over the past two seasons. Embiid put the Sixers on his back in both games against two good opponents, leading them to wins on both occasions.

The Sixers have hovered around the .500 mark so far, so they will be hoping Embiid's dominating run can give them the momentum to string together a winning stretch.

