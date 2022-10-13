"It's unfair by Draymond, and Draymond's people, to go and make amends with Jordan Poole's people" - NBA analyst is concerned over ring ceremony for Warriors

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has put all eyes on the organization entering the new season. Former NBA champion and current analyst Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on the Warriors' ability to ease the tension.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

tmz.com/videos/2022-10… TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice tmz.com/videos/2022-10… https://t.co/k02BGsBo8G

Speaking on ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins spoke about the Warriors' upcoming ring ceremony:

"Here's the biggest problem that I have, and this is the problem that they're going to have to fix. Opening night is ring ceremony. ... That means families are going to be in town. How are you going to make this atmosphere feel comfortable? How you gonna make people feel right?

"How you gonna ease the tension? ... There's gonna be tension. I was on the team with two guys, didn't like each other. And they had disagreements, that moms had arguments in the family rooms and things to that nature."

Perkins added:

"That's another problem that they're gonna have to work out internally. And that they're going to have to solve. And I think it's going to have to be initiated. And it's unfair by Draymond, and Draymond's people, to go and make amends with Jordan Poole's people. And say, 'Hey, let's make this right.'"

It is unclear if Green and Poole have been able to make amends since the incident. However, there was no evidence of the two not getting along prior to the altercation. With the Warriors' first game less than a week away, it remains to be seen if they will be able to put the issue behind them.

Watch Kendrick Perkins discuss Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below (starting at the 1:51 mark):

Jordan Poole helped Draymond Green avoid suspension

According to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, for his altercation with Jordan Poole.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says.



He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night. Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night.

The Warriors will begin their season at home, and the players will receive their 2021-2022 NBA championship rings. The team will also hang their fourth banner in eight seasons. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes that this could have played a role in the decision not to suspend Green.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



on the decision not to suspend Draymond Green

"I'm told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night...If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there probably be a suspension." @wojespn on the decision not to suspend Draymond Green "I'm told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night...If this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there probably be a suspension."@wojespn on the decision not to suspend Draymond Greenhttps://t.co/90FiOk1PF7

Speaking on "NBA Today," ESPN's Marc J. Spears shared that Poole may have had a role in Green escaping a potential suspension:

"Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple of days ago. And Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension."

Watch Marc Spears discuss Draymond Green and Jordan Poole below:

Poll : 0 votes