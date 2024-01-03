Kendrick Perkins doubles down on “No one is fearing the deer” take, says Bucks don’t have “1 signature win”

Kendrick Perkins is known for his controversial takes on NBA-related topics, which has sometimes rubbed fans the wrong way. Recently, he spoke on ESPN's "NBA Today" and criticized the Milwaukee Bucks and the season they are having. Despite being second place (24-9 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, the 2008 NBA champion is not impressed by the Bucks.

A regular season record is not the only way to evaluate an NBA team. This was the case for Kendrick Perkins, who didn't mince his words when it came to his criticism.

Here's what Perkins had to say about the Milwaukee Bucks:

"No one is fearing the deer," Perkins said. "Matter of fact, it's deer hunting season right now. The Bucks have not got a signature win. ... Right now, the Bucks are not a contending team. They haven't beaten anyone."

Kendrick Perkins thinks that the Bucks have not looked imposing this season, despite having Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.

Interestingly, Perkins originally picked the Milwaukee Bucks as a title contender entering this season when he spoke on ESPN's "NBA Today" back on July 24, 2023. Given what he sees from the team in its current state, it has led to him backtrack on his original take with a different perspective.

This offseason, when the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, his envisioned tandem with Antetokounmpo made them an early favorite to reach the NBA Finals. As of now, the team is still figuring out the chemistry and rotations.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also led by a new head coach, Adrian Griffin, after five seasons with Mike Budenholzer at the helm. Realistically, there are still plenty of games left for the team to piece everything together and they are in a great spot regardless of their teething problems.

Kendrick Perkins criticized the Milwaukee Bucks' perimeter defense

During his appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Kendrick Perkins highlighted the Milwaukee Bucks' lackluster perimeter defense as a cause for concern.

"If you have an elite perimter player, you're going to beat the Milwaukee Bucks. When you're looking at facing Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton, that's your starting five. Who's stopping someone on the perimeter? Nobody."

From Perkins' comments, he doesn't trust Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton to stop any elite perimeter player from the opposing team. This then adds more pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez to rotate while also providing rim protection.

This kind of hole in the defense can easily cause problems for the Bucks, who are seeking to win an NBA championship this season.