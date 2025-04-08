Kendrick Perkins drops bombshell claim of Nikola Jokic's involvement in Michael Malone firing

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes Nikola Jokic played a part in the Denver Nuggets's decision to let Michael Malone go. On Tuesday, the Nuggets confirmed - via ESPN's Shams Charania - that they have decided to fire Malone with three games left into the 2024-25 NBA season. This sent ripples in the basketball world given the postseason is near and Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record.
On the Tuesday episode of ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins discussed how Jokic doesn't have the same joy as before. The former player-turned-analyst said that despite the Serbian superstar's incredible numbers, "that joy hasn't been there for him."
Perk said the three-time MVP contributed to the organization's decision to fire Malone.
"This firing doesn't happen without the 'okay' from Nikola Jokic," Perkins said. "And I know reports are probably going to continue to come out, I know this is fresh. But there's no way in hell you can make me believe, with the player to that stature, that he didn't have anything or say as far as Michael Malone being fired."
Perkins also said that the Nuggets could keep the information about Nikola Jokic's involvement in the head coaching decision. The former Boston Celtics center believes Denver is doing everything possible to keep the seven-time All-Star happy.
The ESPN analyst said the Nuggets could keep it tight and not have any reports about it come out.
Nikola Jokic's statement a 'concern' following the Nugget's fourth-straight loss
The Nuggets haven't been playing their best lately, given that they lost 125-120 to the Indiana Pacers. After the game — the team's fourth successive league defeat — Nikola Jokic spoke about his team's lackluster effort.
Reporters asked Jokic what was most concerning about their recent stretch of games and his response - in particular - was appalling.
"I mean I don’t know," Jokic admitted (00:35). "Maybe we just, I really don’t know actually. I don’t know, I don’t know what is concerning."
Amid the team's struggles, Nikola Jokic - who averaged 45 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists over the three games he played - couldn't turn things around and Denver ultimately fired coach Malone.
Heading into the postseason, Jokic and the Nuggets must make the most of the last three games. They will need winning momentum before the playoffs start. On Wednesday, Denver takes on the Sacramento Kings, a team fighting for a good Play-In position.
The Nuggets's season finale against the Houston Rockets on Sunday will come after their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
