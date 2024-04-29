Kendrick Perkins jests about Suns' Kevin Durant & 'Big 3' for enduring playoff sweep by Timberwolves

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns were considered one of the most inconsistent teams this season, and they didn't quite reach their full potential as a basketball unit. Despite having three All-Stars, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, which Kendrick Perkins criticized them for on ESPN's "NBA Today."

Interestingly, the Suns had the Timberwolves' number in their regular season meetings as Minnesota came up short in securing one win against them. However, that didn't matter once the NBA playoffs commenced between the two Western Conference teams as Durant and Co looked rattled and out of sync right from the jump.

"It's one of the biggest in my eyes if not the biggest disappointment," Perkins said. "You can't have a big three in Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant and not win one game in the series. Forget winning the series, they got swept."

Perkins pointed out how disappointing the Phoenix Suns' "Big 3" was that they didn't win just one game against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. When it comes down to it, no NBA player wants to get swept in a playoff series over the course of their career.

However, this latest loss makes it two times in Kevin Durant's career that he has been swept in the first round of the postseason. The first time it occurred was back in 2022 when he was still part of the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics handled their business against them as the second seed of the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant talked about remaining motivated to come back stronger and better next season

Following the 122-116 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Durant talked about remaining driven and motivated coming into next season despite getting swept in the first round.

"For me? Individually? I live and breathe this s*** bro," Durant said. "I have nothing else but like, at this point in my life, I got a lot of s*** going on outside of basketball but what I mainly focus on is ball bro so like yeah, I got motivation. I love to play. I'm going to come back next year, you know, ready to hoop. So I don't think you should question that."

During the series, Durant averaged 26.8 points (55.2% shooting, including 41.7% from 3-point range), 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Meanwhile, the two-time NBA champion still came out to play last night as he put up 33 points (12-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Interestingly, the Suns star highlighted his summer being dominated by the Olympic games with Team USA but reassured that a disappointing season finish doesn't change his course of plan to get better for next season.

