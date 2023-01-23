Kendrick Perkins reserved high praise for former teammate LeBron James for his role in the LA Lakers' record-breaking comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers. James dropped 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, shooting 58.3% from the field as the Lakers erased a 25-point halftime deficit to prevail.

He led his team's fightback in the opening minutes of the second half, leading them to an 18-8 run, which inspired an unlikely comeback win. Here's what Perkins tweeted after the game:

"37 and 11 & 4 coming back from down 15 on the road? Another one of those defy the impossible performances that we take for granted by Mr. LeBron James. Never mind me tho, Carry on…"

Perkins accidentally mentioned a 15-point deficit instead of 25. Nevertheless, his comments are spot on. Aged 38 and playing in his 20th year in the league, LeBron James has defied 'Father Time' again. However, he continues to be deprived of the recognition he deserves.

The four-time MVP has normalized bagging these numbers nightly since his debut. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers' losing record also contributes to his stock falling as a top two or three player in the league and potential MVP honors.

LeBron James has been on a tear since his 38th birthday

LeBron James once again had to lead the LA Lakers' charge in Anthony Davis' absence. His mere presence on the floor significantly impacts the team's chances of winning. After a slow start to the season, James turned the corner after AD went down with a foot injury on Dec. 16.

He has stepped up to a whole new level since his 38th birthday. LeBron and the Lakers were in Atlanta on December 30th when James produced a then-season-high 47-point performance in a 130-121 win.

James has averaged the highest points per game in the NBA since then, scoring 35.1 points per game, nearly two points more than second-place Luka Doncic, one of the MVP favorites, who has managed 33.3 points during that stretch.

James has played 10 of 11 games since December 30th. The Lakers have a 7-3 record in his presence. LA is now inching closer to the .500 mark, only three games behind at 22-25.

LeBron James has ensured the Lakers don't fall behind by a big margin. With Anthony Davis potentially being a week away from his return, the Purple and Gold could leapfrog into the play-in and potentially top six seedings closer to the All-Star break.

