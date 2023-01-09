One of the goals that LeBron James is looking forward to accomplishing is sharing an NBA court with his son, Bronny. The LA Lakers star was given his due respect as a father by his former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins applauded King James and his family for being able to raise their kids on how to deal with people who constantly criticize them.

"Let's applaud LeBron James as a father. And let's applaud Savannah and the rest of their family for how they're handling this situation when it comes down to Bronny. 'Cause people don't realize the pressure that comes from being an NBA player's son on the floor," Perkins said. "People couldn't even imagine.

"We're talking about LeBron James and Bronny being on ESPN, packing out games. Just as many fans are coming to watch him play, you have the haters that have come to watch him fail. So, just watching him right now and watching how he's conducting himself and how LeBron is handling this whole situation, it is a beautiful thing to see.

"He has done a hell of a job in raising those boys. Bronny, he's mentally tough, he's ready and I just wanted to get that appreciation, not only to LeBron James, but Savannah as well."

Bronny is one of the youngest basketball stars with a huge following due to his status as LeBron's son. He's been watched by fans from an early age as he sets his eyes on making it big in the NBA. His father, on the other hand, has been able to stretch out his career in hopes of playing with or against his son in the league.

Last week, ESPN's Dave McMenamin had a chance to interview James. He was able to share one of the things that he desires to accomplish in the league.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy," James said. "I gotta be on the floor with Bronny. That would be the icing on the cake."

If they ever get a chance to accomplish this feat, they will become the first father-son tandem to share an NBA court.

LeBron James is out for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

Due to left ankle soreness, LeBron James will miss the Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The forward will miss his 10th game of the season, and it could hurt the team. They are already without Anthony Davis, who has been sidelined since mid-December.

SB Nation NBA 🏀 @SBNationNBA trib.al/vQHJe8w The Lakers will be without LeBron James in Denver against the Nuggets on Monday night due to left ankle soreness that has lingered throughout recent weeks. @LakersSBN The Lakers will be without LeBron James in Denver against the Nuggets on Monday night due to left ankle soreness that has lingered throughout recent weeks. @LakersSBN trib.al/vQHJe8w

James is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the Lakers to a 19-21 record. They are trying to finish in the top 10 in the Western Conference to qualify for the play-in tournament.

