Kendrick Perkins name drops “disrespected” Jayson Tatum as one player with everything to prove in playoffs

Following a strong regular season campaign, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are poised to repeat as champions. Before the postseason officially gets underway, Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on the superstar forward.

Ad

During Friday's episode of First Take, the panel touched on what players have the most to prove heading into these NBA playoffs. Despite all he accomplished last year, Perkins went with the Celtics star.

Perkins proceeded to touch on how Jayson Tatum has put together an MVP-level season for the Celtics but hasn't gotten the recognition he deserves. After being disrespected all season, the former player-turned-analyst expects Tatum to make a statement this postseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's a guy that's been slept on this entire season," Perkins said. "I think he's gonna be on a mission."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I've never seen an NBA champion more disrespected like I saw Jayson Tatum after he won his NBA championship."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tatum has put together one of the best seasons of his career but hasn't been talked about to the degree of other stars across the league. While leading the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East, he is averaging 27.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 6.0 APG.

Armed with nearly the same core he had last season, Tatum is in a good position to secure a second straight championship. If he's able to deliver the Celtics back-to-back titles, it should certainly push him to the forefront of premier players in the league.

In a rare turn of events, Tatum is undoubtedly a player with the most to gain from a strong postseason run fresh off winning a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.