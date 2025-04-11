Kendrick Perkins name drops “disrespected” Jayson Tatum as one player with everything to prove in playoffs

Following a strong regular season campaign, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are poised to repeat as champions. Before the postseason officially gets underway, Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on the superstar forward.
During Friday's episode of First Take, the panel touched on what players have the most to prove heading into these NBA playoffs. Despite all he accomplished last year, Perkins went with the Celtics star.
Perkins proceeded to touch on how Jayson Tatum has put together an MVP-level season for the Celtics but hasn't gotten the recognition he deserves. After being disrespected all season, the former player-turned-analyst expects Tatum to make a statement this postseason.
"He's a guy that's been slept on this entire season," Perkins said. "I think he's gonna be on a mission."
"I've never seen an NBA champion more disrespected like I saw Jayson Tatum after he won his NBA championship."
Tatum has put together one of the best seasons of his career but hasn't been talked about to the degree of other stars across the league. While leading the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East, he is averaging 27.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 6.0 APG.
Armed with nearly the same core he had last season, Tatum is in a good position to secure a second straight championship. If he's able to deliver the Celtics back-to-back titles, it should certainly push him to the forefront of premier players in the league.
In a rare turn of events, Tatum is undoubtedly a player with the most to gain from a strong postseason run fresh off winning a championship.
