  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kendrick Perkins ranks former teammate Russell Westbrook over ringless legend Chris Paul: "I do not have him in my top 10"

Kendrick Perkins ranks former teammate Russell Westbrook over ringless legend Chris Paul: "I do not have him in my top 10"

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:48 GMT
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game - Source: Getty
Kendrick Perkins ranks former teammate Russell Westbrook over ringless legend Chris Paul (image credit: getty)

Russell Westbrook has seen his fair share of criticism in recent seasons. However, his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, rated him higher than LA Clippers veteran guard Chris Paul.

Ad

Perkins asserted thaat Paul is a top 15 point guard, but he's not in his top 10. Perkins' reasoning is that when ranking all-time greats, accolades like championships, Finals MVP and regular season MVP should be considered.

“CP3 (Chris Paul) is the top 15 greatest point guard of all time. I do not have him in my top 10,” Perkins said on Monday, via the “Road Trippin’ Show” podcast.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I don't have CP3 ranked above Russell Westbrook. But when it comes down to rankings, you got to check those boxes and you got to have those accolades. And when I say accolades, yes, championships or finals MVP, obviously. But CP3 don't have one MVP.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Westbrook won the league’s MVP award in 2017. He also became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over a season. Paul, despite his longevity and consistency, has never won MVP, finishing as a runner-up once in 2008.

Both players have been criticized for falling short in the playoffs. However, only Westbrook has led a team to a conference finals as a primary scoring option (2016 Thunder). Paul reached the NBA Finals once (2021) but has also had multiple blown leads in the postseason.

Ad

What’s next for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook opted out of his 2025-26 player option with the Nuggets worth $3.4 million, making him an unrestricted free agent as of June 30. Reports indicated a return was not completely ruled out, but he remains unsigned by any NBA team.

Russell Westbrook against Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Russell Westbrook against Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

The Sacramento Kings are widely reported as the most realistic landing spot, with interest in adding veteran playmaking depth behind Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray. The Miami Heat also emerged as favorites according to Bovada, with potential to offer a veteran's minimum contract for depth in the backcourt.

The nine-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications