“You think you were mad when Kyrie Irving stepped on lucky, just imagine he’s getting drowned in champagne” - Kendrick Perkins says he expects absolutely nothing from Steph Curry as he steps into an hostile environment

Despite Steph Curry struggling in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors still managed to come away with a pivotal victory. Now, they are a back in Boston with a chance to add another championship to their resume.

The Celtics have had no answer for Steph Curry in the finals, but might have cracked the code during their last matchup. In 37 minutes of action, the former MVP tallied just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting from the field. He also shot a whopping 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. A rare off-night from the guy on his way to going down as the greatest shooter of all time.

Following his struggles last game, many are expecting Steph Curry to have a bounce-back performance in the possible series-clincher. That being said, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is not expecting much from him.

"He's coming into the Garden, he's coming into a hostile envirnoment, I know he dropped 43 in Game 4, but that's not happening tonight."

As we know, Kendrick Perkins once donned a Celtics jersey and was a member of their last title team back in 2008. There may be some bias, but he sees Boston coming out and forcing a do-or-die Game 7 in Golden State.

"I don't even expect this game to be close. Boston is going to win this game in great fashion. You think you were mad when Kyrie Irving stepped on lucky, just imagine if he's getting drowned in champagne."

Will Steph Curry continue to struggle in Game 6?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 5, Celtics-Warriors

Looking at his finals performance as a whole, it's tough to say that Steph Curry will continue his shooting woes from Game 5. Through the first five games, he is averaging 30.6 points and 4.6 assists while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

Even superstars have rough nights shooting the ball from time to time. As prolific a shooter as Steph Curry is, it's highly unlikely he comes out in Game 6 and puts on a similar showing.

If the Warriors are going to close things out in Boston, they need the Curry we saw in the first four games. Kendrick Perkins may have made some outlandish statements about some things, but he was spot-on in one aspect. That being, the Celtics have no intentions of going down easy. They have fought hard all postseason to get where they are now, and do not want to see another team celebrate on their historic court.

