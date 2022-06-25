"Let us get breaking news that LeBron has tore his ACL or something" - Kendrick Perkins says he was scared of LeBron James ahead of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2008

The narrative that players are not afraid of LeBron James might sound absurd. However, Kendrick Perkins' confession about how scared he was to face LeBron in Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals is crazier. Perkins admitted that he prayed for James to get hurt before their crucial game.

In an appearance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, "Big Perk" revealed that he was afraid to face LeBron in 2008. The Boston Celtics just formed their new "Big Three" but James' Cleveland Cavaliers were a formidable opponent.

"I got a confession. We played the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008 and it was a Game 7," Perkins said. "We just had lost Game 6, and I ain't going to lie, man. I was scared as hell going into that Game 7 against LeBron James. And this was the only time that I actually prayed that something happened to him at practice.

"I was like, 'Let us get breaking news that LeBron has torn his ACL or something.' I did, bro. I'm not even lying and I’m not even exaggerating. You can't edit this out. This is real. That's how terrified I was of LeBron."

JJ Redick and Tommy Alter were surprised to hear Kendrick Perkins' confession about LeBron. Redick tried to dial back by suggesting that James could have suffered a sprained ankle or stomach flu. However, Perkins doubled down, saying that the four-time champ would have played through those kinds of injuries.

"A stomach bug or a sprained ankle, he still had a chance to play," Perkins said. "I did not want him to play in this Game 7. And you know what's crazy? It took a lot for us to overcome and actually win that Game 7 that year."

Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals between the Celtics and Cavaliers was a classic. LeBron James and Paul Pierce had a duel reminiscent of Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins in 1988.

James finished with 45 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Pierce had 41 points, four rebounds and five assists. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers in that game, 97-92. They then beat the Detroit Pistons in the conference finals before winning their 17th title against the LA Lakers.

Kevin Garnett had a different view aabout facing LeBron James

Kevin Garnett and LeBron James. (Photo: Boston.com)

Even though Kendrick Perkins confessed that he was scared of LeBron James, Kevin Garnett has a different take on the matter. In an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in 2019, Garnett revealed that his Celtics did not fear "The King."

"Man, listen. Let me tell you something," Garnett said. "The C's, we didn't give a f**k about LeBron. We didn't fear LeBron, and we didn't think he could beat all five of us, and that's how it felt."

