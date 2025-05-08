Kendrick Perkins sees Celtics getting swept by Knicks in a 'rocking' MSG atmosphere

After entering the postseason with aspirations of repeating as champions, the Boston Celtics' backs are against the wall. Coming off another devastating loss, one former player sees them being sent home in the very near future.

Ad

For the second straight game, Boston gave up a 20-point lead and allowed the New York Knicks to steal a victory. They now face an extremely tough challenge of having to go on the road down 2-0 in the series.

On Thursday morning, Kendrick Perkins went on ESPN's Get Up to give his thoughts on his former team. Now having to go play in front of an energetic Madison Square Garden crowd, he believes the reigning champs are on the verge of getting swept.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Do you realize how rocking the Madison Square Garden is gonna be," Perkins said. "The Celtics are done. They're not coming back in this series. I have all the trust and faith in the New York Knicks."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Celtics would be lucky to get one game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their lackluster play to start the series, Boston has to do something to try and get back on track. If not, it could mean the end of their run in 2025. Thankfully for them, they have an extended break to regroup before taking the floor in Game 3. These squads are set to do battle in MSG on Saturday in an afternoon showdown.

Kendrick Perkins sounds off on Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Later in the morning, Kendrick Perkins was back on ESPN TV talking about the Boston Celtics on First Take. In his second rant, he zeroed in on the team's star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Looking ahead to the rest of this series, he feels it is a major legacy moment for both All-Stars.

Ad

"You were up 20 points twice at the crib and blew it," Perkins said. "Yes, this is a legacy-defining moment for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum."

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the Celtics want any chance of getting back in this series, it will be on the backs of their top stars. Heading into what is sure to be a rowdy Knicks crowd, Tatum and Brown have to deliver if Boston is going to stay alive.

Of these two stars, Tatum is the one who is most in need of a bounce-back performance in Game 3. On Wednesday night, he notched just 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting from the field. As the driving force of Boston's offense, he needs to get himself going if they want any chance at winning.

As Perkins stated, how this duo responds could certainly impact how they're viewed among this generation and the franchise's all-time greats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.