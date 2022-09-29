"Anthony Davis this season is going to remind the world of who the hell he is" - NBA analyst predicts Anthony Davis to be a front runner for MVP, believes he will be compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo this year

Anthony Davis has battled injuries for the past two seasons. After winning the 2019-2020 championship, the Los Angeles Lakers star has played just 76 games out of a possible 154. Former NBA champion and current analyst Kendrick Perkins shared his lofty expectations for Davis. The power forward will be entering the season with a chip on his shoulder.

Speaking on 'NBA Today,' Perkins shared his expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers' season. He placed lofty expectations on their star big man. He stated:

"The Lakers are going to be in the playoffs this year, and one of the main reasons I'm saying that is because of Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis, this season, is going to remind the world of who the hell he is.

"This is why I have him picked as my MVP front runner right now, MVP winner early prediction, because I believe Anthony Davis is going to show why his name should be mentioned in the conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo again."

When healthy, there is no denying that Davis remains one of the best players in the NBA. His inability to stay healthy in recent seasons, however, has hindered how some view him. Davis has stated that his personal goal is to remain healthy for the season.

Can Anthony Davis compete for MVP?

Anthony Davis remains one of the most talented players in NBA history. While there is nothing that he is not able to do on the basketball court, his health has let him down. The last time Davis was healthy for a full season, the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship.

There has been a lot of talk about Davis' inability to stay healthy. It is often ignored, however, that his injuries have come on plays that would've injured any player. Last season, he missed 42 games due to another player being pushed into his legs and a very bad ankle sprain.

If Davis is able to remain healthy, he should be able to reinsert himself into the MVP conversation. Not only does he excel at all levels of the game offensively, he is one of the premier defenders in the NBA. Davis' two-way excellence has been sorely missed over the past two seasons.

If he is able to remain healthy, it wouldn't be surprising at all to hear his name mentioned in MVP talks. LeBron James will be entering his 20th season, so Davis should be relied upon to carry more of the load in 2022-2023.

