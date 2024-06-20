Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins on Thursday shared a theory about LA Lakers star Anthony Davis playing for new coach JJ Redick. The Lakers have reportedly hired Redick as their newest coach following the firing of Darvin Ham. There's pressure on the first-time coach to make them contenders in the 2024-25 season.

After a long search, the Lakers have settled in on Redick. He wasn't the front office's top choice as the team was one step away from getting UConn coach Dan Hurley to be the voice on the bench.

As a first-time head coach, there's pressure on the former NBA player to make the team a contender. According to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, that's what the organization and the players expect Redick to do. The 2008 champion shared his theory about Davis if things don't work out for them and their new coach.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wanna see how it goes with Anthony Davis, because I'mma give it 'til the All-Star break," Perkins said. "If JJ Redick is not thriving and Anthony Davis is not playing at an elite level and he's not happy, I wouldn't be surprised if he wants out of LA. I'm gonna give it 'til All-Star break."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem agreed with Perkins's take. Haslem added that naming former NBA star guard Rajon Rondo as part of Redick's staff could be one reason why Davis could buy in on what they'll try to do. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rondo is a candidate to be part of the coaching staff.

Rondo was an integral part of the 2020 Lakers team, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, that won the NBA championship in the bubble.

Also read: "He's brittle" - Stephen A. Smith shades Anthony Davis and "cruise control" D'Lo while discussing Dan Hurley's Lakers snub

Lakers impressed with Redick's plans for Anthony Davis

JJ Redick's job is going to be tough. As a first-time head coach, he's tasked to lead the Lakers to a title, which is never easy.

The front office reportedly loved how he had a vision for Anthony Davis. While an unknown Western Conference executive did not go into detail about what Redick had planned for Davis, it was one of the reasons why the LA team hired him, according to LakersDaily.com.

Expand Tweet

There's a chance that Redick will attempt to lead the Lakers to a title while LeBron James is still active and playing at an elite level. If James exits, the pressure will be on how they'll handle the era where Davis will be at the center of the franchise.

Also read: NBA insider reports Lakers superstar Anthony Davis prefers James Borrego over JJ Redick