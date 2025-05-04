Kenny Atkinson gives concerning update on Darius Garland's injury ahead of Game 1 showdown vs Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are closely monitoring the status of star guard Darius Garland ahead of their Game 1 matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Head coach Kenny Atkinson provided an update on Garland’s condition, but his comments left plenty of uncertainty.

Garland, who is dealing with a sprained left big toe, has been officially listed as questionable for the series opener. The two-time All-Star missed Games 3 and 4 of the Cavaliers’ first-round series against the Miami Heat due to the injury.

Coach Atkinson noted that Garland participated in a full-contact, high-intensity practice on Friday and was given Saturday off as part of his recovery plan. The team will re-evaluate him on Sunday morning to assess how his toe responded to the workload.

Regardless of Garland’s availability, Atkinson emphasized that the Cavaliers will continue to rely on their depth to carry them forward. He also acknowledged that Garland is unlikely to be fully healthy for the remainder of the playoffs.

"I’m not going to make a judgment either way," Atkinson said of Garland's injury. "But sure, there’s some concern there. I could see it go either way. I think it’s something he’s going to have to deal with probably the rest of the playoffs."

In Darius Garland’s absence, Coach Atkinson inserted Sam Merrill into the starting lineup. Merrill went scoreless in Game 3 against the Pacers but bounced back slightly in Game 4, contributing nine points.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will take place on Sunday, May 4, at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Pacers vs. Cavaliers game will be telecast live on TNT while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

