Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction and Betting Tips | 2025 NBA All-Star Game

This year's NBA All-Star Game has a new format as four teams battle it out on Sunday, with Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars as the first matchup. Kenny Smith drafted a bunch of young players led by Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards.
On the other hand, Charles Barkley went with international players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who are the top two favorites to take home the MVP. Chuck has two non-international players in Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.
Mitchell was Barkley's final pick, while Young was the replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been ruled out with a calf injury.
Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Roster
Kenny's Young Stars
- Jalen Brunson | Guard | New York Knicks
- Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards | Guard | Minnesota Timberwolves
- Darius Garland | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers
- Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat
- Jaren Jackson Jr. | Forward | Memphis Grizzlies
- Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jalen Williams | Forward | OKC Thunder
Chuck's Global Stars
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard | OKC Thunder
- Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets
- Donovan Mitchell | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun | Center | Houston Rockets
- Pascal Siakam | Forward | Indiana Pacers
- Karl-Anthony Towns | Center | New York Knicks
- Victor Wembanyama | Center | San Antonio Spurs
- Trae Young | Guard | Atlanta Hawks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks (OUT)
Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Game Details and Odds
The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 8:20 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV. It's also going to be streamed live on Max.
Moneyline: Kenny's Young Stars (+145) vs. Chuck's Global Stars (-176)
Spread: Kenny's Young Stars +3.5 (-110) vs. Chuck's Global Stars -3.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Kenny's Young Stars o75.5 (-110) vs. Chuck's Global Stars u75.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tip-off.
Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Betting Tips
Player Props
- Bet on Anthony Edwards to score at least 10 points (+125) for Team Kenny.
- Expect Jalen Brunson to get 10 points (+200) or more against Team Chuck.
- Bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score at least 10 points (+125) for Team Chuck.
- Expect Nikola Jokic to have at least 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists (+400) against Team Kenny.
Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction
Chuck's Global Stars are favored to beat Kenny's Young Stars in their matchup in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Chuck's team has the size advantage given that they have Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns plus the leading scorer in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous Alexander.
It might be an easy night for Team Chuck, with the prediction as a win for them as they move on to the final round. Expect the Global Stars to cover the spread and the total to go OVER 75.5 points.
