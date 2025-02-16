Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction and Betting Tips | 2025 NBA All-Star Game

This year's NBA All-Star Game has a new format as four teams battle it out on Sunday, with Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars as the first matchup. Kenny Smith drafted a bunch of young players led by Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards.

On the other hand, Charles Barkley went with international players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who are the top two favorites to take home the MVP. Chuck has two non-international players in Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.

Mitchell was Barkley's final pick, while Young was the replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Roster

Kenny's Young Stars

Jalen Brunson | Guard | New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards | Guard | Minnesota Timberwolves

Darius Garland | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Jaren Jackson Jr. | Forward | Memphis Grizzlies

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Williams | Forward | OKC Thunder

Chuck's Global Stars

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard | OKC Thunder

Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun | Center | Houston Rockets

Pascal Siakam | Forward | Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns | Center | New York Knicks

Victor Wembanyama | Center | San Antonio Spurs

Trae Young | Guard | Atlanta Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks (OUT)

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Game Details and Odds

The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 8:20 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV. It's also going to be streamed live on Max.

Moneyline: Kenny's Young Stars (+145) vs. Chuck's Global Stars (-176)

Spread: Kenny's Young Stars +3.5 (-110) vs. Chuck's Global Stars -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kenny's Young Stars o75.5 (-110) vs. Chuck's Global Stars u75.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Betting Tips

Player Props

Bet on Anthony Edwards to score at least 10 points (+125) for Team Kenny.

Expect Jalen Brunson to get 10 points (+200) or more against Team Chuck.

Bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score at least 10 points (+125) for Team Chuck.

Expect Nikola Jokic to have at least 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists (+400) against Team Kenny.

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction

Chuck's Global Stars are favored to beat Kenny's Young Stars in their matchup in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Chuck's team has the size advantage given that they have Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns plus the leading scorer in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

It might be an easy night for Team Chuck, with the prediction as a win for them as they move on to the final round. Expect the Global Stars to cover the spread and the total to go OVER 75.5 points.

