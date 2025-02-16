Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction and Betting Tips | 2025 NBA All-Star Game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 16, 2025 06:00 GMT
Kenny
Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction and Betting Tips. (Photo: IMAGN)

This year's NBA All-Star Game has a new format as four teams battle it out on Sunday, with Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars as the first matchup. Kenny Smith drafted a bunch of young players led by Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards.

On the other hand, Charles Barkley went with international players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who are the top two favorites to take home the MVP. Chuck has two non-international players in Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.

Mitchell was Barkley's final pick, while Young was the replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Roster

Kenny's Young Stars

  • Jalen Brunson | Guard | New York Knicks
  • Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons
  • Anthony Edwards | Guard | Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Darius Garland | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. | Forward | Memphis Grizzlies
  • Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Jalen Williams | Forward | OKC Thunder
Chuck's Global Stars

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard | OKC Thunder
  • Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets
  • Donovan Mitchell | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Alperen Sengun | Center | Houston Rockets
  • Pascal Siakam | Forward | Indiana Pacers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns | Center | New York Knicks
  • Victor Wembanyama | Center | San Antonio Spurs
  • Trae Young | Guard | Atlanta Hawks
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks (OUT)

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Game Details and Odds

The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 8:20 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV. It's also going to be streamed live on Max.

Moneyline: Kenny's Young Stars (+145) vs. Chuck's Global Stars (-176)

Spread: Kenny's Young Stars +3.5 (-110) vs. Chuck's Global Stars -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kenny's Young Stars o75.5 (-110) vs. Chuck's Global Stars u75.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Betting Tips

Player Props

  • Bet on Anthony Edwards to score at least 10 points (+125) for Team Kenny.
  • Expect Jalen Brunson to get 10 points (+200) or more against Team Chuck.
  • Bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score at least 10 points (+125) for Team Chuck.
  • Expect Nikola Jokic to have at least 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists (+400) against Team Kenny.
Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars Prediction

Chuck's Global Stars are favored to beat Kenny's Young Stars in their matchup in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Chuck's team has the size advantage given that they have Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns plus the leading scorer in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

It might be an easy night for Team Chuck, with the prediction as a win for them as they move on to the final round. Expect the Global Stars to cover the spread and the total to go OVER 75.5 points.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
