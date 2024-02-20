Kenny Smith breaks silence, fires back at fans amid Sabrina Ionescu backlash: “I was advocating for her”

Kenny Smith was lambasted by basketball fans following the spectacular 3-point shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. For the first time in the history of the All-Star event, an NBA and WNBA player went head-to-head in a competition. It was a contest that many badly wanted to see and the performances from both players lived up to the hype.

While the matchup was considered by many as the highlight of the festivities, it was marred by Smith’s comments about Ionescu. The “Inside the NBA” host said on national TV that the New York Liberty guard should have shot from WNBA distance, which is about 1.5 feet shorter compared to the NBA. Smith noted she was using a WNBA ball so she might as well shoot from her usual range.

In the Stephen A. Smith Show, Kenny Smith clarified his controversial comments that created a storm on social media:

“Much ado about nothing, Stephen, honestly. Most people who know basketball understood what I was talking about. Actually, I was advocating for her more than anything else because basketball is muscle memory.

"It’s an advantage [on Curry]. It’s not gender, it’s not genetics. Shooting is only muscle memory.”

Reggie Miller, a former NBA player and one of the co-hosts, questioned Kenny Smith’s comments. The Indiana Pacers legend asked why Sabrina Ionescu should shoot somewhere else when she wanted to compete from the NBA 3-point line. Ionescu’s range isn’t limited to the WNBA distance as she is known to shoot from deep, even past what the NBA uses.

Sabrina Ionescu proved Kenny Smith’s worries over the top

Kenny Smith watched in appreciation of Sabrina Ionescu’s marksmanship, particularly at the start of the contest where she sizzled. She finished with 26 points, which would have been enough to enter the championship round of the regular 3-point competition among NBA players.

Only a flurry of shots from Steph Curry allowed the Golden State Warriors superstar to escape with a 29-26 win. Perhaps a best-of-three contest would have made more sense to give both plenty of opportunity to show what they got.