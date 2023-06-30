Kenny "The Jet" Smith was spotted with Aline Bernardes for a second time in Miami. This time around the two were much closer in the water compared to their first meeting on May 04, 2023.

Last time, the "Inside the NBA" co-host Kenny Smith received a lot of laughs from his crew. However, this time around, Smith seems to be soaking peacefully in the sun in his swimsuit with Bernardes given its off-season and he doesn't need to appear in front of Shaq, Ernie, and Barkley the next morning. However, this did not stop fans from reacting to Kenny "The Jet" Smith on Twitter.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Kenny Smith is often referred to as "unc" given he is 58 years old.

Some fans even went a little wild when reacting to Kenny "The Jet" Smith.

South Side Queens @JimmyNYC23 @2Cool2Blog I know Kenny be in them cheeks like “STOP!!! FREEZE IT RIGHT THERE!!!” @2Cool2Blog I know Kenny be in them cheeks like “STOP!!! FREEZE IT RIGHT THERE!!!”

While it was all fun and games at first, it didn't take long for Twitter to get a little bit more serious. One of the fans had some wise words for Smith when it comes to relationships:

Jesus D’Cristo @humanityovergod @2Cool2Blog When you are older, wealthier, wiser, stay with the woman that got you there. Don’t be shackled to beauty, but melt yourself to the woman who said “I do” to you. When you move up in status don’t forget the ride or die chick that gave her heart to you. Be a faithful civilized man. @2Cool2Blog When you are older, wealthier, wiser, stay with the woman that got you there. Don’t be shackled to beauty, but melt yourself to the woman who said “I do” to you. When you move up in status don’t forget the ride or die chick that gave her heart to you. Be a faithful civilized man.

Some fans were also tweeting about Kenny's past relationships and what happened to them. One fan, in particular, had this reaction:

BlackLove @RealLifeEnt @2Cool2Blog Wait that's not his Wife? When did Kenny get Divorced?? @2Cool2Blog Wait that's not his Wife? When did Kenny get Divorced??

This fan was wondering where Kenny Smith's wife was. It seems that the fan was unsure if Smith is divorced or not.

Smith drew a lot of attention with his second meeting with Aline Bernardes. Fans would love to get more details about Smith's current relationship status with Bernardes.

Is Kenny Smith married? When did Kenny Smith get divorced?

Kenny Smith's second marriage

Kenny "The Jet" Smith's first wife was Dawn Reavis, who reportedly studied advanced professional screenwriting in 2010 at UCLA. While there isn't much information about how they met, Smith and Reavis had two kids together. They had one son - K.J. - and one daughter - Kayla. The pair later got divorced for undisclosed reasons.

Reavis seems to be pursuing her career in acting and screenplay at the moment.

Kenny Smith's second wife was Gwendolyn Osborne who was also previously married. They reportedly met in 2004 at a charity event and started dating immediately after, getting married in September 2006.

Gwendolyn Osborne is a famous actor and model who rose to fame in "The Price is Right" where she was a model from 2005 to 2017.

Smith and Osborne had two children together. Their daughter's name is London and their son is named Malloy. Unfortunately, for Smith, things did not work out with Osborne either and the pair got divorced in October 2018.

At the moment, Kenny Smith is not married and there has been no official news of him being with any other girl since 2018.

