"If AD didn’t hit that 3, I think we would have lost that series" - Former NBA champion claims LA Lakers could've lost to Denver Nuggets in 2020 Playoffs

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will suit up for the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-23 season, after being traded by the Washington Wizards during the summer. The Wizards sent him, along with Ish Smith, in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, swapping up the backcourt.

Caldwell-Pope is a proven contributor, adding value with his deep shots and defensive strength. During the 2021-22 season, he played 77 games. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, while shooting 39% from deep. The Denver Nuggets roster is likely to benefit from this addition, given how they’ve consistently made the playoffs. They have, however, fallen short in the postseason.

Caldwell-Pope was asked about the Denver Nuggets, while attending the franchise’s Summer League games. He responded with some high praise as he said:

“I always tell people this story. Like, if AD didn’t hit that three – I figure we would have lost that series. That’s what I think about this Denver team.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was part of the LA Lakers roster when they faced-off against the Denver Nuggets in the bubble playoffs. While the series score (4-1) will tell you a different story, the Nuggets fought hard over those five games. The Nuggets were close to winning Game 2 on the road. Anthony Davis, however, made a tough, three-point shot over Nikola Jokic to seal the game, 105-103.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reminisced about that playoff run by the Denver Nuggets when he added:

“They’re scrappy. Seeing them like fight – when they played against the Clippers – back, just shows a lot. And I’m just ready. I’m excited, by watching them and playing against them.”

The Denver Nuggets’ 2022 playoff run was brief as they lost in the first-round against the Golden State Warriors. Nikola Jokic averaged 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over those five games. They lacked the support to get the team past the mighty Warriors.

The addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus the possibility of a fully healthy Jamal Murray returning to the lineup, has improved the Nuggets’ chances in the upcoming season.

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic becomes 13th player to win back-to-back MVP awards

Although the postseason did not last long for the Denver Nuggets, they had an exceptional regular season with Nikola Jokic at the helm. Jamal Murray was out for the entire season, and Michael Porter Jr. played just nine games, leaving all the heavy-lifting to Jokic.

Jokic took up the challenge and helped the Nuggets win 48 games, securing the sixth seed in the West. Throughout the season, Nikola Jokic played 74 games – averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, while being effective on the defensive end as well.

As the season wrapped up, Jokic was voted as the league’s Most Valuable Player for the second time in his career. The award was bagged by Jokic the previous season as well. This made him the 13th player in the NBA to win back-to-back MVP trophies. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and LeBron James are the three that did it in his era, putting him among some elite company.

