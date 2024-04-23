With the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets giving basketball fans a thrill during Game 2 of their playoff matchup, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the highlight as he was seen shielding his former teammate, Anthony Davis, from injury. This gesture went viral on social media and elicited interesting reactions from NBA enthusiasts.

As the world witnessed Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater shot that brought victory to the Denver Nuggets, the team celebrated. This celebration almost crushed Anthony Davis in the mosh pit. Instead of joining his teammates, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope noticed that the pile of bodies could injure Davis' leg and immediately found a way to protect his former Lakers teammate.

A video posted by TJ Manotoc of ABS-CBN News on the social media platform X and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's prompt action drew mixed reactions.

Some LA Lakers fans admire what Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did but also expressed that the team should have never traded him for Russell Westbrook three seasons ago.

"We really traded KCP for westbrick, I’m sick," said one fan.

"Love KCP we shouldn’t have given him to Denver," reacts @jonathanpresso.

"Why does it look like AD is having a seizure when he falls down? It looks like he has no coordination of his body. I get he's falling on chairs but damn bro stay on your feet," said @ANSW3R_E3.

Another fan suggested that Anthony Davis didn't just get hurt physically, but emotionally as well, after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets for 10-straight games.

"Oh yeah , he got hurt, his feelings got hurt, u r now 0-10 against Nuggets, look at his postgame interview, this loss is just heartbreaking for them, its a sweep or gentlemans sweep at this point," replies Kevin Denton.

"AD is not trying to get his leg out of the way, he is hoping to be injured so he has an excuse on why they lost the series," said @rakuhn50.

Both Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are under the Klutch Sports management and some fans found the connection between the two.

"He'll hear it from Rich Paul and Lebron if he doesn't," said @potencee11.

The Nuggets-Lakers series shifts to Los Angeles, California as Game 3 will be played at the Crypto.com Arena on April 25 starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis were LA Lakers teammates

For two seasons from 2019 to 2021, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis became teammates with the LA Lakers. In their first year together, both of them shared an NBA championship which was won inside the NBA bubble during the pandemic.

The following season, the Lakers failed to defend the NBA championship after losing in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Despite playing only two seasons together, KCP and AD share a bond that extends beyond basketball, as seen in the viral video featuring the Nuggets guard's gesture.

