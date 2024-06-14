Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & wife McKenzie announce 5th pregnancy, Steph Curry's sister Sydel reacts

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope have been married since June 2016 and await the seventh addition to their family. In August 2023, the couple welcomed their daughter Kendall Raquel Caldwell-Pope, their fourth kid.

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets shooting guard's wife announced on Instagram that baby No. 5 will be due in December 2024. The news was quickly greeted with reactions from fans and other celebrities. Sydel Curry, Steph Curry’s sister, couldn't resist chiming in.

“I swear I was done but yall are scaring me *cough” @ayeshacurry @gijoey cough*”

Kayla Nicole, the ex girlfriend of Travis Kelce, teased the new mom:

“Come on starting 5!!!!!!”

Kayla Nicole and Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry reacted to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope expecting their fifth baby. [photo: McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, IG]

Caldwell-Pope played a big role for the Denver Nuggets this season but he and his teammates were booted out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

McKenzie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope want a big family

Some on Instagram reacted with shock when McKenzie Caldwell-Pope announced that she and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were expecting their fifth baby after being married for roughly eight years.

Two of the NBA's biggest stars lag behind "KCP" in that department. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry had their fourth baby in May this year but they have been married since 2011. LeBron James and Savannah James have three children and they've been husband and wife since 2013. Caldwell-Pope is on a different level compared to those two basketball icons.

"KCP" captioned an Instagram post last year while vacationing in Italy with his family:

“God said be fruitful and multiply.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has had a successful NBA career that includes two championships. He was a member of the LA Lakers 2020 championship team and got his second with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He and his wife shared those titles with their three sons. If the defensive ace lifts another Larry O’Brien Trophy, he will be enjoying it with at least five kids in the family.