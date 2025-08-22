  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • "Kerr better not mess around with those mins": Warriors fans react as trade candidate Jonathan Kuminga leans on boxing drills

"Kerr better not mess around with those mins": Warriors fans react as trade candidate Jonathan Kuminga leans on boxing drills

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:21 GMT
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors fans react to Jonathan Kuminga's offseason boxing workout (Image credit: Imagn)

Jonathan Kuminga is joining the likes of Damian Lillard and Rudy Gobert in adding boxing to his offseason workout regimen. On Friday, the standout forward showed off some mitt-work in a video on his Instagram story.

Ad

The clip caught the attention of Golden State Warriors fans amid Kuminga's ongoing standoff with the Warriors' front office.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Plenty of other fans also weighed in with jokes about Kuminga's ongoing standoff with the team's front office.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Of course, plenty of others also cracked jokes about Draymond Green's infamous fight with teammate Jordan Poole heading into the 2022-23 season.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others suggested Kuminga spend his time working on skills that apply to his game:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Assuming Kuminga does wind up starting the 2025-26 season with the Golden State Warriors, the regular season will tip off on Oct. 21 with a road game against the LA Lakers.

Looking at the latest in the Jonathan Kuminga-Golden State Warriors standoff

Late in the 2024-25 season, after the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga returned following an ankle injury, it became clear that the 22-year-old forward's minutes were going to take a hit.

Ad

In December, before his ankle injury in early January, Kuminga averaged 31.1 minutes per game. In March and April, following the acquisition of Butler, Kuminga averaged just 20.6mpg.

At the time, Steve Kerr noted the spacing issues caused by playing Kuminga, Green, and Butler on court together, a sentiment he went on to echo following the team's second-round elimination.

From the sounds of things, Kuminga is eager to find a new landing spot, one where he can play a bigger role.

Ad

Because he's a restricted free agent, however, his options are limited. If the team is unwilling to trade him this summer and instead prefers to start the season with him, as they've shown, Kuminga will pick up his one-year qualifying offer.

In doing so, he would have a no-trade clause that would leave Golden State with limited options.

According to Dan Favale, the solution may be for Golden State to amend the two-year $45 million deal they offered Kuminga this summer. The way he sees things, if Golden State turns the second-year team option into a player option, perhaps Kuminga will sign on the dotted line.

With training camps rapidly approaching next month, only time will tell how things play out for Jonathan Kuminga in Golden State.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications