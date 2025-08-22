"Kerr better not mess around with those mins": Warriors fans react as trade candidate Jonathan Kuminga leans on boxing drills

Jonathan Kuminga is joining the likes of Damian Lillard and Rudy Gobert in adding boxing to his offseason workout regimen. On Friday, the standout forward showed off some mitt-work in a video on his Instagram story.The clip caught the attention of Golden State Warriors fans amid Kuminga's ongoing standoff with the Warriors' front office.Plenty of other fans also weighed in with jokes about Kuminga's ongoing standoff with the team's front office.Of course, plenty of others also cracked jokes about Draymond Green's infamous fight with teammate Jordan Poole heading into the 2022-23 season.POSTER BOY TROY @TroyLLFLINK@warriorsworld Kerr gon call the enforcer.. 😂 “Draymond, handle my lightweight”chipswarmedals_ @chipswarmedals_LINK@warriorsworld Getting ready in case draymond decides to step… @mqjinblqckLINK@warriorsworld Bro training for Draymond in case he try to snake him from behind 😭Others suggested Kuminga spend his time working on skills that apply to his game:Optimus Prime Rib 🥩 @TeeDaGamerLINK@warriorsworld How does this improve catching and shootingjustfax @justfax15LINK@warriorsworld He’ll train for everything but rebounding and setting screens650 @hellahashtags86LINK@warriorsworld This guy's doing everything he can besides learn how to guard, rebound and understand spacingAssuming Kuminga does wind up starting the 2025-26 season with the Golden State Warriors, the regular season will tip off on Oct. 21 with a road game against the LA Lakers.Looking at the latest in the Jonathan Kuminga-Golden State Warriors standoffLate in the 2024-25 season, after the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga returned following an ankle injury, it became clear that the 22-year-old forward's minutes were going to take a hit.In December, before his ankle injury in early January, Kuminga averaged 31.1 minutes per game. In March and April, following the acquisition of Butler, Kuminga averaged just 20.6mpg.At the time, Steve Kerr noted the spacing issues caused by playing Kuminga, Green, and Butler on court together, a sentiment he went on to echo following the team's second-round elimination.From the sounds of things, Kuminga is eager to find a new landing spot, one where he can play a bigger role.Because he's a restricted free agent, however, his options are limited. If the team is unwilling to trade him this summer and instead prefers to start the season with him, as they've shown, Kuminga will pick up his one-year qualifying offer.In doing so, he would have a no-trade clause that would leave Golden State with limited options.According to Dan Favale, the solution may be for Golden State to amend the two-year $45 million deal they offered Kuminga this summer. The way he sees things, if Golden State turns the second-year team option into a player option, perhaps Kuminga will sign on the dotted line.With training camps rapidly approaching next month, only time will tell how things play out for Jonathan Kuminga in Golden State.