Every NBA team deals with injuries throughout a given season. However, the Dallas Mavericks' level of depletion has made it challenging for them to have eight active players in recent games—the minimum required by the league for a team to be eligible to play.

When key players are injured, a silver lining to the situation is a more significant opportunity, temporarily available for other talents to showcase their abilities. Dallas had played an extended period without Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, requiring the coaching staff to get creative about allocating center minutes, especially when Dwight Powell was sidelined as well.

Kessler Edwards, who is signed to a two-way contract, has been tasked with often starting at center despite standing at 6-foot-7 despite beginning the season playing for the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate.

In 16 starts, Edwards has averaged 8.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mavericks this season. During these performances, he’s shot an efficient 53.1% from the floor, 45.2% from beyond the arc, and 92.3% from the free-throw line.

Between his willingness to take on tough defensive matchups and to do the dirty work that doesn’t show in the box score, his impact has been vital.

“I think just IQ is the main thing—learning how to play not only with these guys, but within the certain role they have me in,” Edwards told Sportskeeda. “Just knowing what to do with the ball, how to play in different ways, and learning how to make the right decisions on the floor."

The work that Edwards put into his body prior to this situation has enabled him to remain durable despite guarding players much bigger than him. He’s been tasked with switching to guard shifty guards and crafty wings and handling center matchups. He will have to continue doing that until Davis returns after being assigned to Dallas' G League team.

It’s a taxing responsibility throughout a game. In turn, this has allowed Edwards to show he can make an impact in this role, showing NBA teams that he’s an even more versatile player than they had initially thought.

“Just taking care of my body with the added minutes,” Edwards said. “But in terms of handling bigger guys, not much has changed—not right now, at least.”

When Edwards plays on the wing and isn’t playing small ball center, his 3-point shooting becomes an instrumental factor in whether he can be playable offensively. Teams tend to pre-rotate and shrink the floor when he spaces from the corner.

While his 3-point shooting volume isn’t high, he’s remained consistent on the shots he has taken. He emphasized the key has been not to overthink minor details about his shot since that can result in him getting into his head unnecessarily.

“When I start thinking too much about mechanics, I end up overthinking it,” Edwards said. “For me, it’s more mental—just trusting and believing in the shot.”

While there are challenges for a wing player to fill in as a small ball center, Edwards is having fun with the opportunity. The opponent often tries to hide a weak defender on Edwards, but when he plays center, he gets put into positions to be deployed in actions with space to work with that he otherwise would not.

He’s continued to gain plenty of chances to be a relief option in the dunker spot or cut backdoor when playing off the ball, but there’s also been more involvement for him to run the offense.

“I like that part. And I think nowadays in the league, a lot of offense runs more through the five,” Edwards said. “A lot of times, teams might put their weaker defender on me, so it gives me a chance to come up, set a screen, get the ball, and play off somebody else. I’m more involved that way, and I like that.”

At this point of the season, Edwards has spent significant time around some talented players to learn from. Klay Thompson, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, is undoubtedly a player from whom Edwards has embraced learning.

“I think just the mentality of Klay, especially when it comes to shooting,” Edwards said. “He always tells me that if I’m open, to let it fly. He sees me put the work in, so he says just trust it.

Another player Edwards has taken notes from is P.J. Washington, who was an instrumental midseason trade acquisition for the Mavericks during their NBA Finals run last season. Despite being a talented offensive player, Edwards admires Washington's effort in doing the dirty work.

“P.J.—his hustle stands out,” Edwards said “He always says rebounding is just energy and effort, so that’s something I’ve really taken from him. It’s a choice.”

Despite being signed to a two-way contract, Edwards remains a critical piece in the Mavericks’ puzzle. However, he is rapidly approaching the maximum number of games (50) he can play with the Mavericks, which has complicated his contractual status.

After the Mavericks traded Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin, they became hard-capped at the First Apron with 14 players signed to standard contracts since their payroll for this season increased.

Dallas remains unable to sign a 15th player until April 10, even though the team has been eligible for a hardship exception amid constant injuries. A team must afford to sign that player with that hardship exception, but the Mavericks cannot do so.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Edwards is eligible to be active for two more games. Edwards admits he’s not concerned about running out of days on his two-way contract and isn’t focusing on possibilities regarding a standard NBA contract.

He’s grateful to receive every opportunity he can get with the Mavericks while he works toward a regular contract, whether from Dallas or not.

“Honestly, I try not to think about that too much,” Edwards said. “I’m just thankful for the games I’ve been able to play with this group. I’m just thankful for that opportunity.”

It remains to be seen how the Mavericks will use their 15th roster spot, but Edwards has solidified himself as a strong candidate to receive a standard contract once the team can sign him to one.

While Edwards has long been viewed as a strong candidate to earn this spot, losing Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum to season-ending injuries has complicated the situation.

Edwards remains confident in what the Mavericks can achieve as they rank 10th in the Western Conference, placing them in the play-in tournament seeding. He sees them having a real chance as long as they stay consistent with effort despite injuries.

“I think just trying to stay consistent with our effort,” Edwards said. “With the guys we have healthy right now, it’s tough not having a lot of bodies. But being consistent in how we approach every game, knowing we can still finish strong and have a good chance to do some damage in the postseason.”

Edwards continues to display why an NBA team should give him a spot on a 15-man roster as he continues to help the Mavericks navigate an emergency.

