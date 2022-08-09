"Don't ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire" - Frank Isola believes Joe Tsai should’ve sent a strong and reassuring message to Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his trade request have not seen any trade come to fruition as the Slim Reaper is still part of the Nets. The two-time Finals MVP is said to be eyeing the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as possible destinations.

Kevin Durant met with owner Joe Tsai this week to further discuss the future of the franchise and himself. It was reported that Durant offered an ultimatum to Joe Tsai - either get rid of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or trade me.

One person who has a strong opinion about how the meeting should have gone is Frank Isola. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA radio, Isola spoke about how the meeting should have gone, with Joe Tsai making it clear that he will not be issued ultimatums by players.

"I'm going to say to him, 'We will do everything in our power to trade you but only if the deal is right for us. We are running a business here, we did what you wanted with James Harden.

"So, all our draft picks now belong to the Houston Rockets. But if you want to be traded, we will do everything we can, be prepared to show up for training camp because unless we get a deal we want, we're not making a deal. Is that understood?'

"And then Kevin Durant kind of nods and said, 'Alright, I'd appreciate if you did everything you could to get a deal.' 'Oh, and one last thing, don't ever come into my office again and make ultimatums about who I should keep and who I should fire, don't ever do that again,'" Isola said.

The likeliest outcome for Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant's chances of getting a move away from the Brooklyn Nets are getting slimmer and slimmer as training camp approaches. The Phoenix Suns, one of Durant's preferred destinations, have essentially ruled themselves out after signing Deandre Ayton to a contract extension. This is because Ayton cannot be traded until January of next year.

The Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors are two teams that could potentially compile a trade package. However, neither of them have an All-Star to include in the deal. According to reports, the Raptors will have to part ways with Scottie Barnes to engage in any trade conversation with the Nets.

The Boston Celtics have emerged as contenders in the sweepstakes for Durant. However, they will have to part ways with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart as the Nets won't entertain a trade without the latter included in the deal.

This means that Kevin Durant is going nowhere at the moment. The summer is long and we could very well see a trade potentially being done once the season starts or even early next year. Either way, KD will have to tuck his tail between his legs and report when training camp starts soon for the Brooklyn Nets.

