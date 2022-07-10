"He's going to show up at training camp, he's going to bust his a**" - Former NBA guard weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets

The current situation between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant is not ideal. The superstar requested a trade from the franchise. With four years remaining on his contract, the Nets hold all the leverage.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, former NBA player Mike Miller spoke about Kevin Durant's thorough professionalism. Miller said KD focuses on one thing: playing basketball. Miller believes that even if Durant is part of the Nets at the start of training camp, he will show up and play his best.

"KD likes to hoop, I know KD. KD loves to hoop, and will always hoop. If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job.

"I guarantee you if Sean Marks and Kevin Durant can't come to an agreement or another team cant come to an agreement, he's going to show up at training camp, he's going to bust his a**, he's going to do everything he needs to do, he's going to be a professional about it, he'll win many games for Brooklyn Nets until there is or isn't a trade."

The Brooklyn Nets hold all the leverage because of the four years on KD's contract. The two-time champion signed a four-year contract extension with the Nets last year worth $190 million.

Who can offer the best deal for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant choosing the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as his top destinations is no coincidence. Both teams have enough assets to acquire Durant and contend for a title.

The Miami Heat could acquire Durant in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. The Nets would receive the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Herro, a sharpshooter in Robinson and a former All-Star veteran in Kyle Lowry.

The Suns could trade Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton for Kevin Durant. The Nets must also include Cam Thomas or someone with a similar contract to match the salaries.

However, the Nets have reportedly requested an All-Star in return. Ayton's performances in the postseason have not been All-Star worthy. Mikal Bridges is one of the best defensive players in the league but is not an All-Star. Cam Johnson is a starter at best.

