Kevin Durant affirms Suns locker room isn't tensed despite 0-2 deficit against Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant finds himself on the wrong side of a 2-0 deficit in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. After the team notably saw Devin Booker and Grayson Allen struggle in Game 1, the team failed to bounce back in Game 2, this time with the team as a whole struggling from downtown. Given the circumstances, many fans are wondering about the Suns locker room.

Given that the team is down 2-0, with the Minnesota Timberwolves looking like championship contenders, the stakes couldn't be higher heading into Game 3. The way Kevin Durant sees things though, the team is in good spirits, and coach Frank Vogel hasn't lost the Phoenix Suns locker room.

Speaking to media members on Thursday, Kevin Durant shed light on the mood in the Suns' locker room. As he explained, while the team may have disagreements, everyone is committed to winning a title.

"We around each other every day. We've committed to this grind together, for sure. Do we agree on everything all the time? No. We have constant communication on what may work, and we see different perspectives. We got different perspectives in that locker room. Of course. That's what great teams do.

"But everybody understands the mission. Everybody's in this together."

“My frustration is just within the team,” - Devin Booker offers further insight into frustrations following he and Kevin Durant's Game 2 loss in Minnesota

Kevin Durant's comments came on the heels of a second-straight loss for Phoenix. After the game, Devin Booker opened up on the situation, expressing his frustration with how the team has played.

While he didn't give specifics, he made it clear that there needs to be a shift within the team. From the sounds of things, when the team is playing well, they're thriving and executing on all cylinders. When things aren't going well, however, the Suns tend to struggle to right the ship and get back on track.

Sitting next to Kevin Durant after Game 2, where he addressed media members, Booker explained that the team needs to communicate. In addition, he also indicated that he believes the team needs to hold one another accountable.

“My frustration is just within the team, We need to execute. We play well when we're playing and then we need to stick together once things turn bad. We've done that throughout the season. Something that has to be corrected."

In addition, Kevin Durant's comments may very well have been in reference to a sideline back-and-forth between Vogel and Bradley Beal. In the fourth quarter, the two were seen having a spirited conversation.

Although both downplayed the moment, indicating that they were discussing the game rather than a personal spat between the two, the moment raised eyebrows. With the Suns eager to bounce back and win their next two games at home, the team will have to find some consistency, and fast.

Game 3 between the two teams will tip off on Friday, Apr. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. Eastern).

