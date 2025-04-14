Kevin Durant's agent aligns with Suns to identify ideal trade destination for 2x NBA champ

Kevin Durant is on his way out of the Phoenix Suns after Mike Budenholzer was fired as coach. The Suns have a clear plan of action for the 2025 NBA offseason after they missed the playoffs with a 36-46 final record.
After only one season under Budenholzer, Phoenix made the same decision with Frank Vogel and are searching for a new coach. Additionally, they are set to part ways with Durant after two and a half seasons with the two-time NBA champion.
On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Suns' front office and Durant's representatives are set to work to find him a new home.
"This marks the first action in a summer of change coming to the Suns. Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources.
"Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer."
What began as a promising 8-1 campaign for the Suns became a nightmare. They struggled to find harmony all season and became the third NBA team to miss the playoffs after an 8-1 start, joining the 1970-71 Pistons and 2001-02 Bucks.
Since the All-Star break, Phoenix posted a 10-18 record which signaled a significant drop in performance. An offseason of many changes awaits, starting with one of their best players.
Kevin Durant failed to win another championship with a second team
Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns before the 2023 NBA trade deadline, leaving the Brooklyn Nets after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks due to front office issues. He teamed up with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to form a new superteam.
This Big Three never met expectations and KD is on his way out of Phoenix, with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat seen as potential landing spots for the forward.
After a successful tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant is still looking for a third NBA championship.
