“Kevin's mentality is a huge reason why he's one of the best players of all-time” - Steve Nash commends Kevin Durant for his selfless attitude towards the Brooklyn Nets this season

NBA superstar Kevin Durant's mentality and attitude towards the game has received high praise from Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash. After suffering a 111-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls, led by Zach LaVine, the Brooklyn Nets coach had nothing but positive things to say about his superstar.

Nash waxed lyrical about Kevin Durant during the pre-match press conference. Nash said:

"Kevin's mentality is a huge reason why he's one of the best players of all-time. He loves the game. He comes in everyday and has a lazer focus routine."

Steve Nash talked about questions regarding the possibility of restricting Kevin Durant's minutes in the back-to-back. He addressed that by saying:

"All the success he has on the court, it is the mentality as much as it is the gifts. There's a joy the game gives him, which makes him sacrifice everyday. And to tell him that we are going to limit his minutes on back-to-back is not gonna get over very well."

How important is Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets?

The answer is - obviously very important. Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the game right now. The two-time Finals MVP and champion is also one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen. Kevin Durant could drop 27 points in his sleep. That's how great he is.

The Brooklyn Nets are without the services of their star guard Kyrie Irving indefinitely, meaning there is even more onus on Kevin Durant to lead the team to promise land.

With James Harden also struggling for form this season, Kevin Durant has been the one player showing up consistently on a nightly basis for the Brooklyn-based franchise.

KD is averaging 28.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting better than 53% from the field and higher than 38% from the perimeter. The Slim Reaper is also shooting 87% from the free-throw line. KD is one of the contenders for the MVP award and when you look at his numbers, you can see why.

The Slim Reaper's best performance of the season so far came in a loss against the Phoenix Suns, where Kevin Durant dropped 39 points, collected 9 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists, along with 4 steals. He shot over 46% from the field and over 57% from downtown.

So it is incomprehensible to understate Kevin Durant's importance to the Brooklyn Nets. They wouldn't be championship favorites without KD and he holds the cards for their title aspirations.

However, he alone can't get the job done, especially in an Eastern Conference that is packed with good teams. He will need help and that is where the likes of James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge come into play.

