"We don't want to overreact after the game right now... Kevins' Kevin Durant for a reason" - Steve Nash on KD not getting good looks in Game 1 against Boston

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost game one to the Boston Celtics, with KD performing below expectations, but head coach Steve Nash has faith in his superstar forward to bounce back.

While the Brooklyn Nets can point to various issues that led to their loss in game one to the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant is assuming the majority of the blame.

Durant finished with the worst shooting percentage on the team of players who attempted a shot and tied for the worst +/- rating. His twenty-three points were crucial to keeping his team in it, but his turnovers and inefficiency hurt.

Still, Nets coach Steve Nash believes his superstar forward will return to normal in the second game of the series. Coach Steve Nash spoke about Durant during his post-game press conference.

"We don't want to overreact after the game right now. We gotta watch it; see what we think. Kevins' Kevin Durant for a reason. He figures things out on his own very, very well."

Durant is one of the most experienced and successful players in the NBA and the NBA playoffs, so coach Steve Nash has good reason to trust his ability to bounce back.

Kevin Durant will have a few days to get his game back on track before game two against the Boston Celtics, which will be critical since falling behind zero games to two will make a comeback much more difficult.

Kevin Durant is on the same page with Coach Steve Nash after his performance against the Boston Celtics.

Durant and Nash are on the same page as the team prepares for game two.

Coach Steve Nash's assessment of KD's performance is one point, but Durant agreed with his head coach's perspective on the game. Kevin Durant's words were similar to those of his coach during his post-game press conference.

While Kevin Durant was far more critical of his performance than his head coach, both agreed on the idea that they needed to watch the film to figure out the adjustments that needed to be made for Durant to be more successful.

Coach Steve Nash understands, better than most coaches, what an elite player needs to help improve their performance after a challenging game. Durant's press conference showed he knows exactly how to fix things, so his coach let him handle it.

The Boston Celtics will not make it easy for KD to have a bounce-back performance in game two, especially with the Boston Celtics still being the home team.

Still, Durant is among the best players on the planet for a reason, and he will do everything he can to play better in game two against the Boston Celtics, despite only having a bad game by superstar standards.

