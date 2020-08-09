"Kevin Durant is the best NBA scorer ever" claims Draymond Green as Barkley makes a case for James Harden instead

The modern NBA has seen some legendary scorers. Players like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and James Harden have dominated the basketball court since the turn of the century using their scoring prowess. Scoring is arguably the most important aspect of basketball and there are some players who have mastered it to perfection.

Draymond Green asserts Kevin Durant is the greatest NBA scorer of all time

Power forward/centre Draymond Green played a key role in all the championship-winning campaigns in the Golden State Warriors' recent history. His defensive talent coupled with the offensive IQ is rivalled by no one in today's NBA. In an appearance on the TNT show 'Inside the NBA', Green exclaimed that he thinks Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of all time.

The topic popped up in a discussion with NBA legend and MVP winner Charles Barkley who began the conversation by praising Houston Rockets star shooting guard James Harden. He mentioned that James Harden is the greatest scorer of all time as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were not great three point shooters like him. Draymond retorted to that by saying

"Kevin Durant is the best scorer ever, by the way. And it's not even close. No disrespect to James Harden, but Kevin Durant is the best scorer ever."

Chuck: “In today’s game, James Harden is the greatest scorer I’ve ever seen.”@Money23Green: “Kevin Durant is the best scorer ever… Not even close.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/a9kIIaELni — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 8, 2020

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets teammate, Spencer Dinwiddie was quick to tweet about Draymond Green's remarks. The Brooklyn Nets missed both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving because of injury this NBA season. The franchise will be hoping that both the players will be fit to feature for them next season. The Brooklyn Nets have faced a mixed bag of results in the NBA bubble but they eventually ended up clinching a playoff berth. You can check out what Spencer Dinwiddie tweeted here-

Hope y’all were listening to Draymond just now — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 8, 2020

It is worth noting that Draymond Green played an important rule in the free agency pitch given by the Golden State Warriors to Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant's free agency decision changed the NBA landscape as it led to the formation of the 'Hamptons 5' star studded lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green coached by Steve Kerr.

The team went on to win two back to back NBA championships defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on both the occasions. However, they fell short the third time as they lost to Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 NBA finals.

