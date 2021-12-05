“I should’ve made more shots” - Kevin Durant takes the blame on himself despite James Harden’s poor night in Brooklyn Nets' loss against Chicago Bulls

Arguably the best player in the NBA, Kevin Durant took the blame upon himself after his team, the Brooklyn Nets, suffered a loss to the Chicago Bulls. During the post-match press conference, Kevin Durant talked about how he should have shouldered more burden and taken more shots.

Despite his comments, Kevin Durant had 28 points and 10 rebounds. But the Nets suffered a 111-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls, led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who had a game-high 31 points and 29 points respectively.

Kevin Durant said:

“I should’ve made more shots. That would have took more pressure off him [James Harden].”

Kevin Durant reiterated how well the Bulls played and gave credit to the Billy Donovan-led franchise. Kevin Durant continued:

“We just didn’t make them. They made timely shots and we didn’t. That’s really what it is.”

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB James Harden: “Blame this one on me. I had a lot of opportunities at the rim that I didn’t convert that could’ve settled this game down. I thought we played a pretty good game. A pretty solid four-quarter game. They made some tough shots at the end.” James Harden: “Blame this one on me. I had a lot of opportunities at the rim that I didn’t convert that could’ve settled this game down. I thought we played a pretty good game. A pretty solid four-quarter game. They made some tough shots at the end.” Kevin Durant: “I should’ve made more shots. That would have took more pressure off him [James Harden].” twitter.com/cmilholensb/st… Kevin Durant: “I should’ve made more shots. That would have took more pressure off him [James Harden].” twitter.com/cmilholensb/st…

Can Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a championship this season?

It is anything but panic stations for the Brooklyn Nets as they are currently sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference, half a game ahead of the Chicago Bulls and almost two games ahead of the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

But what might be giving coach Steve Nash sleepless nights is the unavailability of star guard Kyrie Irving. There is no clear timetable as to when Kyrie Irving will return this season, if at all.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant continues to show everybody why he is the best player in the league as he is averaging 28.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting better than 38% from range and higher than 53% from the field. KD has also recorded eight double-doubles this season and one triple-double.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant took 12 shots tonight. He finished with 30 points.



He’s the first Nets player to score 30+ on 90% shooting in the last 40 seasons.



KD leads the NBA with 29.5 PPG on 58.5 FG% this season. Kevin Durant took 12 shots tonight. He finished with 30 points.He’s the first Nets player to score 30+ on 90% shooting in the last 40 seasons.KD leads the NBA with 29.5 PPG on 58.5 FG% this season. https://t.co/kPdZe5PZng

However, the form of James Harden is a mystery. Arguably the best scorer in the NBA over the last couple of years, Harden's struggles ever since moving to the Nets from the Houston Rockets have been evident.

Currently, Harden is averaging 20.6 points, 9.5 assists, and 7.9 rebounds. While those numbers might not convince you he's having a tough season, his shooting suggests otherwise. Harden is shooting just a little over 40% from the field this season and a little higher than 34% from the perimeter.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo James Harden (39 Pts, 11-18 FG)

Kevin Durant (28 Pts, 11-17 FG)



67 combined points on Friday is their 2nd-most in a game as BKN teammates.



Their only game with more -- 74 combined points in their first game together on January 16. James Harden (39 Pts, 11-18 FG) Kevin Durant (28 Pts, 11-17 FG)67 combined points on Friday is their 2nd-most in a game as BKN teammates.Their only game with more -- 74 combined points in their first game together on January 16. https://t.co/Eygm3NmABN

The Brooklyn Nets need Kevin Durant and James Harden firing on all cylinders if they want to win a championship this season. After losing out to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks last season in the Western Conference Semifinals, all eyes and expectations will be on this duo to get the job done this year, regardless of the availability of Kyrie Irving.

