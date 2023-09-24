Kevin Durant blasts fan claiming NBA is ‘easier’ than European basketball: “F**k outta here lmao”

NBA great Kevin Durant strongly refuted a fan claiming that the league is easier than European basketball.

The fan was responding to a post on the Legion hoops Twitter page where Euroleague player Kyle Hines was quoted as saying that the NBA is like playing checkers while the Euroleague is akin to playing chess.

The fan also mentioned Joel Embiid. He said that the Philadephia Sixers big man would not average 30 points if he was playing in the Euroleague. Embiid averaged 33.1 points in the 2022-23 season.

The debate regarding where the NBA stands in the world of basketball has only gotten louder following the USA's poor showing at the FIBA World Cup. Durant, though, is a vocal supporter of the American league. He replied to the fan B-Moe's tweet:

"F**k outta here Imao. Y'all are insane"

The conversation went on with B-Moe, who claimed that the NBA has been constructed to allow players to score. He also said NBA players don't play defense. Durant did not agree with those statements either and brushed him off as 'trying too hard to be different'.

B-Moe did not give up and made the point that while the NBA is more popular and players make more money, that did not equate to being more competitive and tougher.

Durant, though, brushed him off again telling him to make sure he buys the Euroleague TV package.

"I got a bootleg cable I'ma watch the good ones," B-Moe shot back.

Kevin Durant is not afraid to engage with fans

Kevin Durant is well known for his penchant to jump into online conversations and engage with fans.

In July this year, Durant reacted to a debate on what's more important, defense or scoring. He posted "Seems like NBA Twitter hates offence," "You playmake to what??? Set up a Score," he wrote in another tweet.

When a fan said that defense is more important, Kevin Durant responded:

"But to win a basketball game u need to SCORE more than your opponent"

In another instance, Durant went into a Twitter Spaces debate to discuss whether he's a top-five player in the NBA:

"I just think how y'all even look at the game is whack as f--k. You factor in team success when you talking about players. I just think how y'all consume the game is trash, like are you good or not? I mean some things could be that simple. Are you just good or not?

Kevin Durant has earned the right to talk about basketball. He won two titles with the Golden State Warriors, clinching the Finals MVP both times. He also won the 2014 MVP award while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.