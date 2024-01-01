Kevin Durant brushes off Bradley Beal's offer to double Brandon Miller: "I got him next game"

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had quite the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday as he led the team to a 133-119 win. While the Suns were the obvious winners due to their Big 3, the Hornets did a pretty good job in making it difficult for them to get their win.

The team's Big 3 was present, but only two stars had a great shooting game. Durant finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and 11 assists. Devin Booker's teammate had 35 points, four rebounds and seven assists to lead the Suns. Bradley Beal, however, struggled to make an impact and only had six points that night.

For the Hornets, Brandon Miller made it a strenuous job defending him, scoring 20 points. After the game, Miller posted pictures from his matchup against the Big 3, and Beal left an interesting comment for their future clash. The three-time All-Star is already anticipating the next game against Miller and told the rookie the Suns are planning on putting two defenders on him.

"We doubling you next game," Beal posted.

Interestingly, Kevin Durant already has other plans, as he replied to his teammate's comment on the Instagram post.

"Nah nah, I got him next game," Durant wrote.

Durant loves to match up against great players. Getting a star to say that would feel like a stamp of approval for Miller. Their next game against each other won't be until March 15, giving the rookie time to prepare. This will also make fans a bit more excited to watch the game between the Suns and the Hornets.

Kevin Durant makes history against the Hornets

The Suns star is one of the storied players in the league. After playing against the Hornets, Kevin Durant made history and tied with Nicolas Batum in the league's all-time regular season games played. They both have played 1,014 games throughout their careers and will surpass Antonio McDyess, who finished his career playing 1,015 games.

Durant has had 28 outings this season and is one of the most reliable stars for the Suns. He's only missed four matchups this season. Compared to the other stars, KD has done an excellent job of staying healthy and available for the season. The two-time champion is averaging 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and six assists.

Last night, the 13-time All-Star led the Suns to another win. They defeated the Orlando Magic thanks to 31 points, five rebounds and five assists from Durant. His co-stars, Booker and Beal, also helped out with 21 and 25, respectively. Together, they combined for 77 points to give Phoenix a 112-107 win.

