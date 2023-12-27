Kevin Durant calls out Adrian Wojnarowski before deleting comment on IG: "S**t crazy"

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have gone from preseason favorites to fighting to stay above the .500 mark 29 games into the season, with a 14-15 record, 11th in the West.

Amid the Suns' 3-9 run, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that he spoke to people around the Suns, who can 'feel' that Durant is growing frustrated. Wojnarowski said Bradley Beal's absence has contributed to that. KD's dismal outing in the Suns' Christmas Day 128-114 loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks didn't help his cause, either.

Durant finished with 16 points on four-of-11 shooting. He committed six turnovers and had several defensive lapses. The lowlights of Durant's performance made it to NBA Twitter and Instagram, fueling Wojnaorowski's report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant didn't shy away from breaking the silence on the report after he replied to a fan comment on IG, calling out Wojnarowski.

"Woj says somebody 'feels that I am frustrated and turned into me being mentally checked out," Durant wrote. "This s**t crazy, these people can flat out lie on my name and make s**t up and you people will believe it but when my coaches and speak on how I am as a teammate, u ignore it lol."

Durant deleted the comment just minutes after posting it. However, NBA fans caught the screenshot of his comment. To further prove the authenticity, several fans replied to the comment, and Durant's IG handle 'easymoneysniper' is mentioned in those. Here's the screenshot of Durant's comment:

Screenshot of Durant's comment on Wojnarowksi.

Here's the IG post Durant commented on:

Kevin Durant holds himself accountable amid Suns' skid

Kevin Durant held himself accountable after the Suns recorded their third consecutive loss and ninth in 12 games on Monday against the Mavericks. Luka Doncic scored 50 points and led the Mavericks to a win without Kyrie Irving. The Suns, on the other hand, still had Durant and Booker available.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen and Chimezie Metu also showed up, tallying 32 and 23 points, respectively. However, Durant and Booker's inefficient outings held the Suns back from getting a solid win.

“I got to be better," Durant said after the game. "I think that's holding the team back.”

Kevin Durant has committed 20 turnovers in the last four games. The 35-year-old, barring the last game, has been efficient otherwise. In December, Durant's averaging 28.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting on 52/42/84 splits.

The former NBA champion has seemingly been the most impactful player for the team. However, the lack of production from the role players, the injury to Bradley Beal and the coaching staff struggling to optimize Durant and Booker's role has been critical in the team's skid.

The Suns have also missed starting center Jusuf Nurkic over the past two outings, leading to more defensive struggles as well.