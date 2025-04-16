Kevin Durant calls out POTUS hopeful Stephen A. Smith for spreading 'propaganda'

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from NBA playoff contention to end the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 36-46 record on the year. Phoenix finished the season losing nine of their final 10 games and ultimately ended the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns faced heavy criticism this season, missing the playoffs despite relying on Devin Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal. Among their vocal critics was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who repeatedly called out KD and the team.

Both Smith and Durant have exchanged jabs over the years, with Durant publicly referring to Smith as a "clown" earlier this season. Now, Durant has set his focus on Smith's potential presidential candidacy, responding to a discussion held on ESPN's First Take, with Smith calling out the Suns forward's ability to lead a team at this juncture of his career.

"(Stephen A. Smith) is trying to run for president," Durant tweeted, responding to a fan who took Durant's side when reacting to the discussion. "You think he actually paid attention to a struggling team? It's called propaganda."

Suns to "listen to offers" for Kevin Durant this offseason

After a disappointing season, many expect the Phoenix Suns' front office to kickstart a rebuild, potentially parting ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. According to reports, Phoenix explored trading Durant at the February deadline, but the 15-time All-Star preferred a postseason move.

Fast forward to April, and it appears Durant will get his wish, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

During a report regarding Phoenix firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, Charania wrote, "The franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer."

KD could command a nice return for a retooling Phoenix team, who could prefer to stay in playoff contention with Devin Booker. The 36-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Suns this season, suiting up in 62 games.

